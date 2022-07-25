Orono soccer.jpg

The Orono Westonka girls U17 soccer team won the Target USA Cup held in Blaine every year. Pictured front from left: Taylor Dallman, DJ Christensen, Alaina Mather, Seinna Loughlin, Elizabeth Eberhart, Nevaeh Lerfald, Emily Schultz; back row, Ava Sylvester, Taylor Effertz, asst. coach Colin Mather, Annika Hoisington, Jordyn LaRue, Fallon Dalager-Aberle, coach Gregg Katchmark, Natalie Miner, Ava Nelson, Sophia Seals. Not Pictured: Eva Gower, Siena Revering. (Submitted photo)

Every July teams from all over the world travel to Minnesota to participate in the Target USA Cup, the largest youth soccer tournament in the world.

Four teams from the Orono Westonka Soccer Club opted to participate in the event this year, and one team, the U17 Girls team, made up of players primarily from the Mound, Minnetrista and Orono area, walked away as age group champions.

