The Orono Westonka girls U17 soccer team won the Target USA Cup held in Blaine every year. Pictured front from left: Taylor Dallman, DJ Christensen, Alaina Mather, Seinna Loughlin, Elizabeth Eberhart, Nevaeh Lerfald, Emily Schultz; back row, Ava Sylvester, Taylor Effertz, asst. coach Colin Mather, Annika Hoisington, Jordyn LaRue, Fallon Dalager-Aberle, coach Gregg Katchmark, Natalie Miner, Ava Nelson, Sophia Seals. Not Pictured: Eva Gower, Siena Revering. (Submitted photo)
Every July teams from all over the world travel to Minnesota to participate in the Target USA Cup, the largest youth soccer tournament in the world.
Four teams from the Orono Westonka Soccer Club opted to participate in the event this year, and one team, the U17 Girls team, made up of players primarily from the Mound, Minnetrista and Orono area, walked away as age group champions.
The girls faced teams from Norway, Cayman Islands, and Minnesota, and won 6 games in a row to lift the title. Almost every game was a close contest, including two games that went to overtime followed by a penalty shootout.
Coach Gregg Katchmark, who also coaches boys varsity soccer at Orono High School, encouraged the girls to play attacking soccer and push for goals.
Standout forwards Ava Sylvester, Taylor Dallman, and Eva Gower delivered goals game after game. Each forward also had at least one game where they scored a hat trick of three goals in a single game. The midfield was powered by captains Sienna Loughlin and Alaina Mather, along with Jordyn LaRue, DJ Christensen, and Fallon Dalager-Aberle.
Despite all the attacking play generated by the team the player of the tournament was, however, the team’s key central defender, Natalie Miner. Time after time Natalie used her speed and grit to force attacks away from the goal and keep the scoreline in check. Fittingly, Natalie also scored the winning kick in the penalty shootout needed to settle the final game.
The Target USA Cup tournament win caps a great season for the U17 girls team. After losing two out of three in a pre-season tournament back in April, followed by a loss in their first league game, the team is now undefeated in 15 games spanning over two months. One final end-of-season league playoff awaits the team in late July where they hope to be crowned league champions, however, the season has already turned out to be a memorable one that none of these girls will forget for a very long time.
