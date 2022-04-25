Mound snowboarder, Leo Leyva, placed among the Nation’s top competitors at this year’s USASA Nationals (United States of American Snowboard Association) snowboard competition held at Copper Mountain, Colo., April 1-8.
Leyva, a top regional competitor, qualified to compete in three events. At the National Championship competition in the Boys 13-14 division, Leyva placed 20th in Slope Style and 12th in Boardercross. In the Boys 11-14 division for Rail Jam, Leyva claimed a spot on the podium taking second place among the nation’s elite.
Earlier in the year, Leyva, a freshman at Mound Westonka High School, also participated in the Minnesota High School State Snowboarding Championships held at Hyland Hills in Bloomington. Leyva placed second in three events; slope style, big air and knuckle huck.
Leo is a Pro-Am member the Midwest’s premiere snowboard team, the G Team, and has been riding with this team for the past seven years. The G Team works with riders of all ability levels and ages in competitive and non-competitive teams. Riders get to train with experienced and professional coaches to reach their desired goals in snowboarding. Watch for Leyva and his teammates as they continue to push themselves in next year’s competition series.
