On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Mound Westonka Nordic ski team traveled to Bloomington, to compete in a 5k Classic race at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. Competing in overcast, 32 degree conditions against skiers from 10 schools, the White Hawks boys and girls team both finished in fifth place.

Sophomore Isaac Hays led the White Hawks boys on the glazed snow with a 16th overall finish and a time of 17:08. Sophomore Miles Lund was just 20 seconds behind in 17th place. Senior Adrian Overbo had a 32nd place finish and sophomores Tor Erdahl and Luke Carlson finished 46th and 50th with times of 20:40 and 22:00, respectively.

