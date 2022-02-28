At its annual Leopold Haglund Memorial Invitationa, the Mound Westonka wrestling into inducted three former wrestlers and a former coach into the Mound Westonka Wrestling Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb. 11.
Here are the newest members of the Hall of Fame:
Gerry Bakke - Gerry was a Hall of Fame coach and a legend in the Iowa and Minnesota coaching ranks. His first coaching position was at Nassua, Iowa, where he was honored as the 1978 Iowa Coach of the Year. He and his family moved to Buffalo, Minn., in 1980, and Gerry led the Bison to seven state tournament appearances, including a third place finish in 1990, and a fourth place finish in 1991, when he was honored as the Minnesota Class 2A Coach of the Year. After his retirement, he continued to help area teams, and served as a senior consultant for Mound Westonka from 2004-2011. He returned to help his beloved Bison in 2012 and continued to volunteer until his passing this fall. Gerry was inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association in 1999, and the Minnesota Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.
Ryan Reid - Ryan was a 2016 graduate of Mound Westonka High School where he amassed 139 victories, fifth all-time in Mound Westonka history. He was a five-time section placewinner, four-time state entrant, and two-time state placewinner, earning sixth place as a junior, and earning all-conference and adding a sixth place finish his senior season. Ryan resides in Scottsdale, Ari., and is employed as a market manager.
Luke Schmalz - Luke was a 2015 graduate of Mound Westonka, where he compiled 166 career victories, third all-time in Mound Westonka history. Luke was a five-time section placewinner, two-time state entrant, and was named all-conference five times. Luke is employed as a registered nurse in a cardiovascular care unit, and plans to marry his fiance Sarah this spring. Congratulations, Luke!
Mike Bradley - Mike was a 1995 graduate of Mound Westonka High School, where he compiled 95 career victories. Mike earned all-conference four times and was a state entrant his senior season. Mike has been a member of the Bricklayers union for 26 years, and resides in Cokato, Minn., with his wife, and they have three children and three grandchildren.
