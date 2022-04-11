Whenever Iyla Ryskamp stepped on the ice, she racked up the goals and assists at a record setting pace.
The Orono senior led the Spartans to a third place finish at this year’s Class A state girls hockey tournament and a 26-4 record on the season.
Ryskamp was selected as Orono’s Athena Award winner, which is awarded to a metro area school’s top senior female athlete. Ryskamp will receive her award at the 50th annual banquet Friday, May 6, at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Minneapolis. The last two banquets were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was stunned when I found out I had won the award,” Ryskamp said. “I also felt beyond honored and grateful to have not only received it but even just to be in the running.”
She played five seasons for the Spartans, eventually finishing as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 226 points (116 goals and 110 assists). She finished her senior season with 90 points (47 goals and 43 assists).
“I have so many unforgettable memories from my five years playing for Orono,” she said. “I think I’d say playing in the state tournament was my overall favorite. Being able to spend an entire week hanging out with my team full of my best friends and playing in our first state tournament was something I had dreamed of for a very long time.”
In those five years, she was named team caption for two seasons and won the Team MVP four times. She was also named All-Conference four times and All-State three times. She was also a semifinalists her senior season for the Ms. Hockey Award and was named the 2022 Class A Herb Brooks Award Winner.
“When I started playing hockey I really did not like it because I hated to put all the equipment on,” Ryskamp said. “I would throw a fit in the locker room with my dad because I hated how it all felt on me. I also used to make him tie my skates five times because every time he would do it, it just wasn’t good enough. I eventually grew out of this phase and learned to love playing hockey, but it wasn’t always like that.”
Ryskamp is much more than just a hockey player. While excelling on the ice for Orono, she also was the schools’ yearbook editor for two years; co-founder of Orono Giving Back, which is a community service club at Orono High school where a student does an act of service every month; and a DECA state and international qualifier
She is also a member of the National Honors Society, Academic Letter/ Lamp of Learning, and she earned a Spotlight on Scholarship Award.
Ryskamp will take her talents to Sacred Heart University next year where she will play Division I women’s hockey while majoring in sports medicine and physical therapy.
“The reason I picked Sacred Heart for my school initially had nothing to do with hockey.,” she said. “I knew I wanted to play hockey in college, but I fell in love with the school and the campus before even knowing it was possible for me to play there. Finding out that I could play there was an extra bonus that made my decision even easier.”
