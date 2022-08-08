The 117th Annual North West International Rowing Association (NWIRA) Championship Regatta was held on Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23 on Rabbit Lake in Kenora, Ontario. The NWIRA is composed of 11 teams from across Minnesota and Canada. The Annual Championship was not held in 2020 or 2021, due to COVID.
The NWIRA Championship is in pursuit of the prestigious and historic Lipton Cup, to be won by the team with the most points, earned by all their rowers combined, juniors, masters and open rowers. The LLRC Juniors team traveled to Kenora, Ontario to represent the Long Lake Rowing Crew, in 2,000 meter races, held in 8-person, 4-person, 2-person and single boats in both sweeping and sculling formats.
The rowers met with some challenging wind conditions on day one of the regatta, causing two delays in racing, and storms at the end of day two, but the LLRC rowers were tenacious; racing strong, despite the challenging weather conditions.
The Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) competed in this regatta with great results including some notable highlights:
* The LLRC team won the Can-Am Efficiency Trophy, which is awarded to the club with the most points per boat.
* The Under 17 Mens quad of Will Landro (WHS/10th), Chris Burica (WHS/9th), Lachlan Warford (Providence/9th) and Ronan Trench (MHS/11th) took first place and earned the R.D. Stewart Trophy.
* LLRC also won the Junior Women’s Eight race with Anna Harris (WHS/11th), Anna Golbus (WHS/12th), Nora Redding (OHS/10th), Ava Illingworth (WHS/9th), Liliana Magnuson (MHS/10th), Erin McMaster (WHS/10th), Averie Zealley (Westonka/10th), Sunny Kuechle (OHS/12th) and Coach Nicholas Miller serving as coxswain.
* Anna Golbus won the Junior Women’s single event to secure the prestigious Crow Cup.
* The Under-17 Women’s Quad of Liliana Magnuson (MHS/10th), Nora Redding (OHS/10th), Ava Illingworth (WHS/9th) and Jos Buffington (MHS/9th) raced to win the Captain H.A.C. Machin Cup.
* Will Landro and Chris Burica won first in the Under-17 Men’s Double winning the Gladstone Hill Trophy.
* Anna Harris and Anna Golbus won first in the Junior Women’s Double (sculling) Event, as well as 2nd in the Junior Pair (sweeping) event.
* Nora Redding and Liliana Magnuson won first in the Under-17 Women’s Double Event.
* Anna Harris, Anna Golbus, Sunny Kuechle, and Averie Zealley placed 2nd in both the Junior Womens Quad (sculling) as well as the Juniors Womens 4+ (Sweeping) with Junior Chris Burica as coxswain.
* Gavin Johnson (WHS /12th) and Mathias Bryan (WHS/ 11th) were 2nd in the Juniors Mens Pair (sweeping)
“We’re thrilled to be back at our association’s championship regatta. Long Lake rowers put in some exceptional work all weekend, race after race, and it shows in their results. Their efforts earned the competition’s Efficiency Trophy, awarded to the team winning the most points per boat. It shows that every single athlete in our squad had an impact on the competition. As a coach, there’s nothing more I can ask than to see such a united full-team effort.” said coach Nicholas Miller.
LLRC youth rowers represent several area high schools, including Benilde-St. Margaret, Breck, Minnetonka, Orono, Providence, Wayzata and Westonka. During the summer, collegiate rowers also participate, and the club has a vibrant masters program that serves adults from across the Twin Cities Metro.
Long Lake Rowing Crew is a volunteer-driven, non-profit club committed to expert instruction, personal and competitive achievement, and strives to enrich its members and the community through the sport of rowing. For more information, visit www.longlakerowing.org.
