The 117th Annual North West International Rowing Association (NWIRA) Championship Regatta was held on Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23 on Rabbit Lake in Kenora, Ontario. The NWIRA is composed of 11 teams from across Minnesota and Canada. The Annual Championship was not held in 2020 or 2021, due to COVID.

The NWIRA Championship is in pursuit of the prestigious and historic Lipton Cup, to be won by the team with the most points, earned by all their rowers combined, juniors, masters and open rowers. The LLRC Juniors team traveled to Kenora, Ontario to represent the Long Lake Rowing Crew, in 2,000 meter races, held in 8-person, 4-person, 2-person and single boats in both sweeping and sculling formats.

