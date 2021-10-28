After a one year Covid-related hiatus, Long Lake Rowing Crew took on the mighty Mississippi for the return of the 41st annual “Head of the Mississippi” Regatta hosted by the Minneapolis Rowing Club on Saturday, Oct. 2.
A lack of rain created favorable rowing conditions on the 5-kilometer course. The river was low with minimal current, making rowing and boat steering more manageable than usual in the Mississippi gorge.
Despite scattered showers throughout the day, the unseasonably warm temperatures made for a pleasant regatta and a great opportunity to reinstate a local rowing tradition in Minnesota.
The Long Lake crew was well-represented, with over 30 Junior (high school) and Master (adult) rowers competing in the race among 23 other clubs hailing from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Colorado.
The crew from Long Lake successfully placed in several events: Anna Golbus (Wayzata HS, 12) rowed into second place in the women’s junior single category and juniors Gavin Johnson (WHS, 12) and Chris Burica (WHS, 9) placed fifth and eighth respectively in the men’s single races. The men’s juniors rocked the double races with a second place finish from Noah Ramsey (WHS, 12) and Will Jaenchen (homeschool, 12), along with Elliott Lang (Mound Westonka, 9th) and Will Landro (WHS, 10) finishing fifth, and Konnor Howell (Minnetonka HS, 12) and Ronan Trench (MHS, 10) finishing eighth.
The junior women racked up double placements as well with Anna Golbus and Sunny Kuechle (Orono HS, 12) taking fourth and Annie Kuechle (Orono HS, 8) teaming up with a rower from Rochester Rowing Club to take eighth. Marie Meyer (WHS, 12) and Noelle Shatzer (OHS, 12) placed 13th and Adrienne Mongeon (Lakeville South HS, 11) and Jos Buffington (MHS, 9) took 14th.
In the four-person “quad” category, LLRC was also on fire with junior women taking fifth and seventh place and junior men taking second and seventh.
The Master’s team of adult rowers also participated in single, double and quad races. The women’s quad captured first place in a highly competitive race led by assistant coach Sandi McCarthy in bow and joined by local powerhouses Liz Luetmer, Karen Feagler and Gretche Drangeid. Luetmer and McCarthy also placed third in the Women’s Masters Double event.
The Masters men also had podium finishes in multiple events. In the Men’s Quad, Glenn Burgstahler, Larry Peszek, Mark Gaalswyk, and Ryan Walker placed third. Walker and Gaalswyk also placed third in their double race. In the mixed masters double, Gretchen Dregneid and Jason Spiller also rowed to a third place finish.
“It was a beautiful day on the river,” LLRC head coach Nicholas Miller said. “And it was great to get everyone back out there. Both our junior and adult squads had a great showing. They’ve been working hard all year for a chance to do that work on the racecourse again.”
The Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) will participate in a final regatta in Rockford, Illinois on October 12 to cap off their fall season.
LLRC is a volunteer-driven rowing club that welcomes youth and adults with or without experience rowing. Private instruction, community education classes and coached group sessions take place in the spring, summer and fall, with winter ergometer (rowing machine) training as an option. Visit www.longlakerowing.org for information.
