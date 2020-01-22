The Western Collegiate Hockey Association named St. Cloud State University junior goaltender Emma Polusny (Mound, Minn./Mound-Westonka H.S.) as Goalie of the Week for Jan. 6-12.
A native of Mound and grad of Mound Westonka High School, Polusny has played and started in 18 of the 21 games this season for the Huskies. At the second annual Minnesota Cup held in Duluth, Polusny made a weekend total of 82 saves for the Huskies. Her outstanding performance led her to also be named to the Minnesota Cup All-Tournament Team.
Overall this season, Polusny has made 576 saves, more than any other goaltender in the WCHA this season, and sits in second place for total saves overall in the NCAA. Polusny holds a .917 save percentage, and she is a crucial aspect to the Huskies’ defense this season.
She is the daughter of Tom and Melissa Polusny. In 2019, Polusny played for Team USA at the IIHF World Championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.