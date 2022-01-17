The Orono boys swim and dive team started off their first week back from break with a close loss to St. Louis Park, by a score of 94-88.
The Spartans started the meet winning the 200 medley relay with the team of Eli Fish, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal and John Fort with a time of 1:44.11.
Orono also had multiple individual event winners including Walter Royal in the 200 IM (2:07.63) and 100 fly (56.16), John Fort in the 100 free (53.10), and Kaden Starcznski in the 100 back (59.64). Gideon Fish took first place in the diving section with a score of 188.70.
St. Louis Park struck back, taking first in the 200 free relay, and adding strong individual performances by Andre Barajas, who won the 200 and 500 freestyles, (1:50.58 and 4:58.06, respectively), and Miles Nordling taking first in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.75). The meet came down to the last event, but Orono could not overcome a dominant performance by the St. Louis Park 400 freestyle relay team, who won the event with a time of 3:29.86.
Bryce Helms led the way again for Westonka, winning the JV 200 free with a time of 2:04.65. Westonka also took first place in the JV 200 free relay including Wyatt Helms, Kaegan Baglien, Eren Alemdar and Bryce Helms with a time of 2:04.65. (Due to MSCHSL co-op rules, combined with their small team size, Westonka is relegated to swimming JV at Metro West conference dual meets).
The Orono Spartans faced off against 11 other teams at the Maroon and Gold Invite on Saturday. Overall, the Spartans took eighth place out of 12 teams with 256 points.
The 200 medley relay team of Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal and John Fort took third place with a time of 1:42.70. In the individual events, Owen Gagne took third place in the 100 breast with a time of 1:03.11. In the 1 meter diving event, Nick Fogle had an impressive performance taking second place out of 28 divers with a score of 366.75 points.
The boys have another big week ahead of them with an away meet against Bloomington Jefferson followed by the True Team Section meet. This year the section meet will be hosted at Orono. With the larger number of teams in a small pool area, the district has decided not to allow fans. The diving portion of the meet will be held at Westonka. Fans will be allowed there due to smaller numbers.
