The Orono Spartans hosted the Red Knights of Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Friday, Jan. 7, a much anticipated rematch of the section foes from a year ago.
Benilde won that game and both teams returned several impact players from the 2020-21 season. COVID took a toll on this game, too, as both teams were missing players abiding by quarantine protocols.
Orono bolted to a 5-0 lead that opened with a driving bucket from junior Isaiah Hagen and a corner three from senior Sebastian Loder.
The teams traded punches early and then the script flipped with Benilde building an early 32-20 advantage on 16 unanswered points.
Benilde senior Sam Best hit four deep first half three pointers. Five quick points from sophomore Riley Nelson helped keep the Spartans within striking distance as the first half closed with Benilde leading 35-27.
“It felt great hitting those shots,” Nelson said. “All the time preparing and shooting with the Dr. Dish, it just paid off.”
Orono heated up to start the second half with a Jake Farrell three-pointer from the corner, igniting the good-sized post-holiday crowd and the Spartan bench. Farrell and Loder played with an urgency that carried the team through some second half highs and lows.
“I knew going into this game that we were lacking some of our normal contributors and I did what I had to do the help the team win and fill in the necessary gaps,” Loder said.
The Spartans battled back to gain a six point advantage, seemingly in control of their destiny, but Benilde again mounted a comeback on a 12-2 run.
Best and freshman Jaylen Wilson led the Red Knights with 17 and 14 points respectively. Wilson used his athleticism and 6-6 frame to haul down 10 rebounds.
Trailing by five with two minutes left, the Spartans amped up their defensive pressure, generating several turnovers from the Benilde ball handlers.
“It was an exciting game. I was really proud of the way the guys stepped up tonight,” Orono coach Barry Wohler said. “We showed a lot of grit, down 67-62 with two minutes left, yet finishing on a 10-0 run.”
Orono got huge all-around performances from Loder (22 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals), Hagen (20 points, 3 assists, 2 steals) and Farrell (12 points, 5 assists and 2 blocks). Seniors Jack Kopesky and Cohen Kellogg also stepped up in a big way with six and five points, respectively. Kopesky also notched four assists. Kellogg had one of the plays of the game, drawing a charge on Wilson during Orono’s final game-changing run. Both guards had solid floor games.
After the game, Loder commented on the Spartan depth, “We are a pretty deep team this year and in this game it was ‘next man up. Everyone knows their roles and really stepped up for this game.”
The Spartans, who won their sixth game in a row, are now 6-1 on the season. The early season momentum was not lost on Riley Nelson, “We’re feeling great, we think we can go far with this team.”
