On Thursday, Jan. 6, the Orono Spartan wrestlers started the new year with a three-team dual meet in Watertown against the No. 10 Ranked (AA) Royals of Watertown and Mound-Westonka.
The Spartans fell 66-9 to the Royals and came up short against Mount Westonka 40-33.
The Spartan wrestlers competed in the Gerry Bakke Invite on Saturday, Jan. 8 in Buffalo.
Junior Oliver Stevenson took top honors pinning all four of his opponents on his way to the top of the podium at 170 pounds. Other Spartan place winners were Brady McPherson, third place at 182, Frankie Stevenson fifth place at 145. Christian Lynch (138) and Sam Schmid (195) brought home 6th place finishes.
The Spartans also had two JV wrestlers earn the top spot on the podium - JP Stack (182) and Devin Pearce at 160.
Prior to that the Orono wrestling team participated at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse, Wis. on Dec. 29 and 30.
Orono brought nine varsity wrestlers to this event starting with three captains Eli McKowan (152 pounds), Oliver Stevenson (170), and Brady McPherson (195) then followed by Brett Kiecker (106), Jack Eugster (132), Frankie Stevenson (145), Sam Schmidt (182) and Griff Reiner (285).
The Bi-State Classic this year brought 71 teams from the surrounding states. The level of competition at this event is very significant. Coach Joe Mcpherson has been preparing his team all season for the tournament.
After a tough first round, McKowan, Oliver Stevenson, McPherson and Frankie Stevenson all won their next three matches allowing them to wrestle in session two that night.
After a very competitive first day and five matches each Orono wrestling club was left with one wrestler. Oliver Stevenson (4-1) was able to hold on and compete the next day.
After falling short in the second period on day two the Orono wrestling club was done for the weekend. Coach Joe Mcpherson says he is “proud of the team” and the individual effort put forth by all.
The Spartans will next compete in Orono on Thursday, Jan. 13, against BSM, Edison and Totino-Grace. On Saturday, Jan. 15, they will wrap up the week at the Mounds View Dual and JV invite.
