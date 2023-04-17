Orono youth wrestlers delivered a most impressive performance at MNUSA State Championships in their history but the real story starts far earlier than this chilly mid-March weekend. Fourteen years ago, the Orono High School wrestling program was faced with an existential crisis. With only four varsity wrestlers, the program debated co-oping with another high school to survive.

Luckily, a few dedicated families stepped up to rebuild the Orono program. Over the next few years, these visionaries created a plan to develop a wrestling program on the youth and varsity level. The Bauman, Mahan, McPherson, Schmid, Striggow and Winkel families all contributed to a plan that directly led to the Orono’s first ever team appearance at the MSHSL State Tournament in 2020 as well as multiple individual state champions and podium appearances.

