Orono youth wrestlers delivered a most impressive performance at MNUSA State Championships in their history but the real story starts far earlier than this chilly mid-March weekend. Fourteen years ago, the Orono High School wrestling program was faced with an existential crisis. With only four varsity wrestlers, the program debated co-oping with another high school to survive.
Luckily, a few dedicated families stepped up to rebuild the Orono program. Over the next few years, these visionaries created a plan to develop a wrestling program on the youth and varsity level. The Bauman, Mahan, McPherson, Schmid, Striggow and Winkel families all contributed to a plan that directly led to the Orono’s first ever team appearance at the MSHSL State Tournament in 2020 as well as multiple individual state champions and podium appearances.
Now in 2023, the Orono youth wrestlers had their moment in the sun at the 2023 MNUSA State Championships in Rochester where 1,200 wrestlers competed over four days of competition to determine the best team and individual wrestlers in the Minnesota.
Six Orono youth wrestlers qualified for the MNUSA Wrestling State Championships. Two Orono wrestlers earned the title of champion, one was runner-up, one took third place and one earned fifth. Their collective performance was a capstone to a great season that saw the team take their best ever placement at Minnetonka K-4 duals. While they stood on the shoulders of the families that came before them, the Crawford, Dabu, Flannery, Magnusson, and Soukup families all helped bring this amazing performance to fruition.
Emery Soukup, a fifth-grader and 2022 State Champion, competed in a tough bracket containing another 2022 State Champion, Breslyn Kirkpatrick of Waconia. Emery pinned her way through her bracket and ultimately faced Breslyn in the championship where Emery won by fall and became Orono’s only two-time girls State Champion. Emery has been selected to represent the state of Minnesota at the Heartland National Duals as a starter in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Nearly 100 teams representing the best wrestlers in the country will compete for the team title of National Champion and all of Minnesota can be confident that Emery will represent them well at the 70 pound weight class.
Robbie Crawford, a fourth-grader and 2021 State Runner-Up, faced an uphill struggle in the 10U 84 pound bracket. He earned a major decision in his first match against the No. 4 seed before earning a technical fall in the second period against the eventual fourth place winner, Lennox Lundgren of Mankato.
In the semi-finals, Robbie faced the No. 1 seed and the only wrestler in the bracket whom he had lost to previously this year, Rifften Jaconson of NRHEG. Rifften was the 10U wrestler with the most pins in the least time at the competition and amassed four pins in an amazing 1 minute and 51 seconds.
However, Robbie controlled the match from the opening whistle and won a 7-3 decision. In the championship, Robbie led 4-1 as the match entered the final period. His opponent, Grayson Zirbes of Alexandria, caught him off-balance and threw him to his back. Robbie managed to reverse the hold but Grayson escaped and Robbie trailed by a one point with only 26 seconds left. Robbie saw his season-long goal slipping out of his fingers and began a ferocious attack. Grayson backed away until receiving a stalling warning from the referee. When he stood his ground, Robbie’s last-ditch effort slipped past Grayson’s guard and Robbie managed to execute a deep high-C attack and knocked Grayson to his back. Robbie earned the go-ahead takedown with only two seconds remaining in the match. Robbie Crawford was crowned the the 2023 MNUSA State Champion in what the announcer described as “the best match of the night.”
Orono ninth-grader Brett Kiecker competed in his final MNUSA State Championship in the 16U division. Brett looked strong as he cut down to compete at 100 pounds in this event from his 106 pound Varsity season where he finished sixth at the MSHSL Section 2AA competition. Brett defeated his first two opponents by fall before facing off against Caley Graber of Northfield who had amassed a 44-3 record over the last year. Brett was down 4-2 with only 45 seconds remaining and his last effort to score was stymied and he eventually lost 6-2. Brett earned second place at this year’s competition. He will be one to watch at future Orono varsity competition as he represents the Spartans at the highest level.
In his last competition before graduating from the Orono youth wrestling team and joining the JV and Varsity squad, sixth-grader Bennett Williams made sure to leave a lasting impression. Bennett pinned more opponents in less time than any other wrestler in the 12U competition with four pins in three minutes and 52 seconds. His only loss was a disappointing match against the eventual runner-up at 12U 135 pounds, Wyatt Pagel of Nerstrand, Minn. In the third place match, Bennett defeated previous MNUSA state runner-up, James Fuller of Blaine, leveraging his signature power half-nelson to earn third place. Orono youth wrestling will miss Bennett and wishes him the best as he joins the Orono High School squad.
Dean Lindstrom, Orono fourth-grader and Robbie’s classmate in Mr. Avaloz’s room at Orono Intermediate, earned a fifth-place finish. This was one of the most impressive efforts of the day since Dean is only a second-year wrestler. Furthermore, Dean was the second lightest and second youngest in the 12U, 160-pound bracket. During the Shakopee regional qualifer last month, Dean lost to the eventual state runner-up, Jordan Gunderson of Stillwater. Jordan advised the up and coming wrestler, “you need to train five nights a week before state and get stronger.” Dean took Jordan’s advice and redoubled his training before this competition. After Jordan defeated Dean in the state quarter-final in Rochester, Jordan smiled, put his hand on Dean’s shoulder and said, “Hey man, you were a lot stronger than last time.” Even between competitors, wrestling creates unique and lasting bonds. Dean’s fifth place match against Merci Kent of Stillwater was a closely contested bout. The score was tied at the end of regulation time and after the first and second overtime periods. Dean finally earned fifth place with a stand-up escape during the third overtime. Dean will be a pillar of future Orono teams.
Quinn Gilbertson also competed for Orono and did not place. According to Orono Youth Wrestling Director Rob Crawford, “Quinn has the smoothest shot of any Orono wrestler and I expect great things of him next year.”
Rob encourages all Orono parents who would like their kids to develop resiliency, character and perserverance to sign up for Orono youth wrestling next October through Orono Community Ed or contact him directy at robciii@gmail.com with any inquiries.
Dean, Emery, Quinn and Robbie all take supplemental wrestling instruction from No Nonsense Wrestling School in Watertown, Minn. No Nonsense is led by former Augsburg wrestler Jake Saatzer. After seeing the phenomenal performances by the Orono wrestlers, Jake remarked, “there is nothing more gratifying as a coach than to see these kids put in the effort, take the coaching to heart and succeed. I’m so proud of them and I hope that wrestling teaches them to be better people and persevere through challenges.” No Nonsense Wresting is beginning instruction for the Freestyle and Greco-Roman seasons and will have weekly summer instruction as well as summer wrestling camps. Their website is www.nononsensewrestlingcamps.com
