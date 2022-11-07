Orono youth wrestling.jpg

Three Orono youth wrestlers, Robbie Crawford (left), Emery Soukup, and Ryker Soukup, competed at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa. (Submitted photo)

On the Sunday before Halloween, most kids were enjoying the unusually warm late-October weather and playing in the leaves.

However, three competitors from the Orono Youth Wrestling team spent the day inside the Hy-Vee Center in Des Moines, Iowa, trying to build on last season’s successes and bring glory home to Orono from the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals.

