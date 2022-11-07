On the Sunday before Halloween, most kids were enjoying the unusually warm late-October weather and playing in the leaves.
However, three competitors from the Orono Youth Wrestling team spent the day inside the Hy-Vee Center in Des Moines, Iowa, trying to build on last season’s successes and bring glory home to Orono from the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals.
Over 3,400 youth wrestlers from 44 states and Canada tested themselves over three days of competition to determine the best of the best heading into this year’s season. This year’s competition was the largest and most difficult ever and each bracket was littered with state champions from every corner of the United States.
Emery Soukup, reigning 10U Girls Minnesota State Champion, was especially excited to test herself in this individual competition after representing Minnesota with a dominant showing at Heartland National Duals at the conclusion of last season with a 6-1 performance.
Robbie Crawford, last year’s Trackwrestling Preseason National Champion and Rocky Mountain Nationals runner-up, hoped to repeat those successes.
Ryker Soukup, a first grader and up-and-coming Orono wrestler, looked to test himself at his biggest tournament yet.
While Emery opened her competition with a lightning-fast takedown and pin, Ryker lost in a close match to the eventual second place winner and Robbie fell behind against the eventual third place winner in his bracket.
After almost nine hours at the Hy-Vee center, Ryker led the way with a fourth place medal, Emery brought home an eighth place medal and Robbie brought some valuable lessons that were earned the hard way.
Matt Mincey, head coach for Orono Youth Wrestling and SOARR Wrestling School, was thrilled with the performance of the trio. “These three have been working non-stop over the summer at SOARR to prepare for this season. This tournament is one of the toughest in the country and gave each of them valuable insights into their strengths and weaknesses before the Minnesota season begins. I can’t wait to see how those lessons help them and their teammates perform this year.”
The Orono wrestling team practices are about to commence and all Orono students (Pre-K through 6th Grade) are invited to come to the free trial practices on Mondays in November. Interested students can register at oronocommunityed.com.
