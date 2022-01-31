The Orono Spartan wrestling team just over halfway through the season really got busy with the team part of wrestling season with multiple dual meets in the last two weeks.
As a team the Spartans currently stand at 4-8 on the season.
“We are seeing good improvement and even thought that may not equate to wins all the time I do see progress out of each wrestler,” head coach Joe McPherson said. “We are a young team and in wrestling it is sometimes hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but I promise if these boys keep working, they will see the benefit.”
The Spartans went 2-1 at triangular on Jan. 13 with wins against Benilde-St. Margarets (72-10) and Minneapolis Edison (72-10). They lost to Totino-Grace (65-8). They followed that up with a 1-3 record at a quad meet on Jan. 15. In that meet, they defeated Tartan (36-30) while losing to Rogers (52-22), Eastview (72-6), and Blaine (81-0)
Orono wrestlers also competed in the East Ridge Ruckus on Saturday, Jan. 22 which was a 17-team individual tournament.
Ninth grader Frankie Stevenson was the Spartans top performer bringing home fifth place at 145 pounds and senior captain Eli McKown brought home 6th place at 152 pounds.
The Spartans next compete on Thursday in a dual meet with South St. Paul and Chaska / Chanhassen in Chaska. On Saturday, Jan. 29 is the 20-team individual Orono tournament held at Orono High school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.