The Spartans opened their season with a busy first two weeks starting at the St. Micheal-Albertville varsity and JV Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4, which included the two top-ranked teams in Class AAA.
The Orono place winners from this 10-team invitational where Eli McKown – 4th, Brady McPherson – 5th, Mason Pankonin, and Oliver Stevenson both finished in 6th place. Orono JV place winners were Mat Hultmann – 2nd, Frankie Stevenson – 3rd, Devin Pearce – 4th, and JP Stack – 5th.
“What a great day of wrestling for us, lots of good wrestling, and I was proud of how the boys continued to battle against some great competition,” Orono head coach Joe McPherson said, “It’s important the wrestlers are getting good matches and mat time early in the year so they can get better each day.”
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Spartans opened their team dual meet season at home with a convincing 66-18 win over the visiting Robbinsdale Cooper Hawks.
The Spartans competed in the 10-team Andover Husky Invite on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Spartans had a strong showing placing 5th out of 10 teams. Top place winners were Mason Pankonin – 1st, Brady McPhearson – 2nd, Eli Mckown – 4th, and Oliver Stevenson – 4th. On the JV side, Brett Kiecker, Ethan Koch, Parker Abed, JP Stack all brought home 1st place finishes. Devin Pearce and Max Hultmann – both brought home 2nd place finishes.
To finish of the busy first two weeks, the Spartans traveled to the No. 2 ranked (class AAA) Wildcats of Waconia on Thursday, Dec. 16, suffering a 6-76 loss.
All and all, the Spartans got the mat time and good matches against stiff competion that head coach Joe McPherson wished for wrestling a total of 153 matches in a total of 12 days.
The Spartans wrestlers will next compete Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30 at the Bi-State Classic in LaCrosse, Wis..
