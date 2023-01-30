The Orono boys basketball team (ranked No. 5 in Class 3A) traveled to Chanhassen on Tuesday Jan. 17 to battle the Storm.
In 2022, these two teams traded victories, each winning at home by 20-point margins. For the Spartans, this was the first Metro West Conference game of the season and they brought a 7-2 record the contest.
The teams traded baskets early as the Spartans tried to slow Maxwell Woods, one of the top junior guards in the state. Some early pressure from Orono turned the Storm over several times and with six minutes remaining in the first half the Spartans had built a 30-23 advantage, but the Storm closed strong to lead 41-40 at the break.
In the second half, Chanhassen steadily built a double digit lead, with sophomore guard Riley Johnson doing most of the damage. In all, he hit nine three-point attempts to go with another eight threes from his Storm teammates. Still, the Spartans battled back from 15 down to close the Chan lead to just one.
With a chance to tie or take the lead, Woods stole a handoff and the Storm held on for the upset win 93-90.
Orono senior Isaiah Hagen, who earlier in the week was named to the Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list, lived up to the hype with a 32 point, 8 rebound, 3 assist night. Sophomore Nolan Groves contributed 16 points and 5 rebounds. Senior Kyle Kallenbach notched 12 points and 5 assists. Senior Zach Close scored 11 points and senior Grant Gunderson recorded 7 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists. Sophomore Brady Wooley delivered a very solid 7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks effort. Junior Riley Nelson rounded out the scoring with 5 points.
On Thursday Jan. 19, Orono traveled to take on the Richfield Spartans, a section 6AAA rival.
Orono jumped out to a quick lead with threes from Hagen and Groves and some very active inside play from Wooley and Close. Gunderson hit two threes, one from the wing and one from the top of the key, to go with a put-back on an offensive rebound. Richfield hung around behind the dynamic play of sophomore CJ Armstrong, but Orono stretched the half time lead to 15 behind 14 first half points from Hagen and 12 from Gunderson.
In the second half, Orono built a 30-point lead, getting solid contributions from Wooley, Riley Nelson, Close and senior Jhett Leibfried. Leibfried, who knocked down two corner threes, on assists from Gunderson and Close, swished a third that was disallowed as it was released just after a timeout was called on the floor.
“It was a great feeling being able to step pout on the floor and hit those shots with the people I have been working with for the last few months,” said LeibfrIed.
In all, six Spartans reached double figures. Hagen led all scorers with 23 points to go with 5 rebounds and 7 assists. Gunderson notched 14 points with 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals. Close tallied 11 points and 4 rebounds. Wooley nearly notched a double-double with 10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 deflections. Riley Nelson continued to knock down a high percentage, scoring 10 points on 4-5 shooting. Groves scored 10 to go with 2 assists. Kallenbach hit a slashing two to go with 4 assists and three rebounds. Senior Owen Fries hit a three while Senior Ryan Nelson and sophomore Nate Chavez helped close things out with 3 points and 2 points respectively. Orono notched 80 points or more for the eighth time on the season. The 94-70 victory improved their record to 8-2.
eibfried reflected further on the win, “First off, I think our defense did an excellent job in speeding up the offense to create turnovers. Our team thrives in transition and fast break points”.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Spartans traveled for the third time in a week to take on conference foe New Prague. The Trojans were celebrating their youth basketball program and packed the
tournament-style venue with a huge base of Trojan faithful.
The Spartans started slow and it was soon clear that New Prague was intent on making a game of it. Trojan sophomore Evan Wiechert proved a handful, making 7 of 8 three point attempts on his way to 33 points. Early fouls limited Wooley and Gunderson in the first half and yet, the deep Spartan squad built a nice advantage on very strong offensive play from Hagen, Groves and Kallenbach. Groves and Kallenbach scored in transition on steals. Kallenbach got a dunk to ignite Orono’s traveling contingent. At half, Orono had a seemingly comfortable 45-36 lead.
In the second half, Wiechert continued to make deep threes and he was joined by Noah Washa, who poured in five of his own from beyond the arc. While New Prague never took the lead, they did cut the Orono advantage under three on multiple occasions.
With about 5 minutes remaining, the typical high-scoring Spartans leveled up, rattling off 14 unanswered points. Gunderson attacked the rim, scored and completed the and-one. Hagen stripped the ball twice, scoring easy in transition. Gunderson gathered an offensive rebound and scored on the put-back. Hagen and Groves hit three-point field goals and the margin was 17.
New Prague continued to battle, but Groves went off for three additional triples on assists from Hagen and Gunderson and the victory was sealed.
The final tally 90-77 after New Prague hit bucket just before the buzzer, giving Orono its ninth win to go with two losses. Groves scored a career high 28 points to go with 6 rebounds. Hagen tallied 23 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds. Kallenbach got 16 points, 6 assists and 2 steals. Gunderson had an efficient night, going 3-3 from the field and 3-3 from the line, contributing 9 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. Riley Nelson had an outstanding all-around game with 9 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Close added 5 points and 5 rebounds in another productive night for the senior forward.
Zach Close remarked on the crowd and venue, “The atmosphere was amazing, I would compare it to the section final last year. Games like that are a great way to prepare us for playoff games down the road”.
The Spartans return home to face Waconia before heading out for six straight away games.
