The Spartan bench erupts following the second made three pointer by senior Jhett Leibfried in the non-conference matchup versus Richfield. (Photo courtesy Cooper Shannon Photography)

The Orono boys basketball team (ranked No. 5 in Class 3A) traveled to Chanhassen on Tuesday Jan. 17 to battle the Storm.

In 2022, these two teams traded victories, each winning at home by 20-point margins. For the Spartans, this was the first Metro West Conference game of the season and they brought a 7-2 record the contest.

