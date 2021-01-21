The Orono Westonka Boys Swim and Dive practice started on Jan. 4 under the direction of Coach Ben Hanson, Assistant Coach Cheryl Kittelson and Dive Coach Todd Hansen. The two schools practice as one team but they compete as two separate schools. The team was very excited to jump back into the water. The practices look a little different this year, and there is more space between the swimmers. Each member on the team needs to take their temperature prior to practice or have their temperature taken when they arrive. All the team wears a mask when they are on deck, and no locker rooms are available. This means the boys show up in their swim suits and leave in wet swim suits. We are lucky this is a mild winter so far.
The team captains this year are seniors from Westonka, Josh Johnston and Eli Pressman and Orono Seniors Henry Luetmer, Vasilli Nicklow and Josh Pusch. The seniors are being creative in how they come up with new ways of bringing the team together. They lead a few virtual pasta feeds this fall and will host another virtual pasta feed this week. Swim meets will not be able to have spectators this season because the bleachers will be used to seat the swimmers with 6 feet between them. However, all meets should be streamed. We are so thankful that the boys’ teams will be able to have a swim season this year, and we look forward to sharing the progress of the season with all of our loyal readers. Much more to come.
