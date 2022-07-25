Orono VFW 16U.jpg

The Orono Spartans VFW 16U team finished fourth at the St. Clould Invitational Tournament. Pictured front from left: Ronan Barnett, Nick Govrik, Gavin Beatty, Max Kozar; back row, head coach Harry Wingerd, Carson Lucey, Spencer Bowe, Wyatt Malec, Frank Rapp, Jackson Woodburn, Blake Martin, assistant coach Ward Barnett. Not Pictured: Cole Callan, Talan Reuter, Logan Schleeter, Jackson Stinar, assistant coach Jimmy Bowe, assistant coach Harry Schleeter. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Spartans VFW 16U team traveled to St. Cloud to participate in the 16-team St. Cloud VFW Post 4847 Invitational Tournament the weekend of July 8-10.

In the first game Friday morning, Ronan Barnett threw a shutout to lead the team past Monticello VFW 1-0. Both teams had six hits in this pitching duel that had zero errors committed by either team.

