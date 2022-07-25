The Orono Spartans VFW 16U team finished fourth at the St. Clould Invitational Tournament. Pictured front from left: Ronan Barnett, Nick Govrik, Gavin Beatty, Max Kozar; back row, head coach Harry Wingerd, Carson Lucey, Spencer Bowe, Wyatt Malec, Frank Rapp, Jackson Woodburn, Blake Martin, assistant coach Ward Barnett. Not Pictured: Cole Callan, Talan Reuter, Logan Schleeter, Jackson Stinar, assistant coach Jimmy Bowe, assistant coach Harry Schleeter. (Submitted photo)
The Orono Spartans VFW 16U team traveled to St. Cloud to participate in the 16-team St. Cloud VFW Post 4847 Invitational Tournament the weekend of July 8-10.
In the first game Friday morning, Ronan Barnett threw a shutout to lead the team past Monticello VFW 1-0. Both teams had six hits in this pitching duel that had zero errors committed by either team.
Max Kozar scored from second base on a single by Spencer Bowe to right field in the third inning.
In the Friday night game, Orono faced White Bear Lake VFW. Carson Lucey toed the rubber for Orono. Lucey allowed two hits and three runs over 3-2/3 innings striking out seven. Orono won 7-3 scoring five runs in the second inning and two in the fourth. Spencer Bowe went 3 for 4 and Nick Govrik went 2 for 3 to lead Orono, racking up 10 total hits in the game.
Saturday afternoon Orono faced a feisty Anoka team. Orono jumped to an early lead in the second inning when Nick Govrik singled on a fly ball to center field scoring Carson Lucey. Lucey, Ronan Barnett, and Frankie Rapp each had RBIs in the third inning to put Orono up 4-2 heading into the fourth inning.
The momentum shifted in the fourth and fifthth innings with Anoka scoring two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifthth inning to win 7-4.
Sunday Orono faced Totino-Grace VFW in the third place matchup. Orono fell behind 3-0 in an error-filled third inning and couldn’t recover in an 11-4 loss. Orono managed eight hits in the affair lead by Spencer Bowe, Carson Lucey, and Jackson Woodburn who each had two hits.
