The Orono boys basketball team (ranked No. 2 in Class 3A) hosted former conference rival Hutchinson on Friday, Jan. 6.
These two teams last met in the section semi-finals in March 2022, a Spartan victory.
Orono, at home for the first time since a win against Hopkins on Dec. 10, came into the game with a record of 5-1. Hutchinson is in a rebuilding effort after Sam Rensch and Aaron Elliott moved on to college careers in basketball and football, respectively.
The game opened with an unusually methodical pace and after five minutes of play, the teams were deadlocked at 5-5. Soon thereafter, Orono’s defensive pressure both in the full and half court started to turn over the young Tigers.
Assists from Grant Gunderson and Brady Wooley, both finding a streaking Isaiah Hagen, resulted in four quick points and the Spartans were off and running. Riley Nelson came in and produced some instant offense with a driving bucket on a feed from Zach Close and another score at the rim on a dart from Owen Fries, resulting in a three-point play. Another couple of Tiger turnovers resulted in a corner three ball and two made free throws from Nolan Groves and suddenly the Spartans led 21-9 with 8 minutes remaining in the first half. A mid-range pull up from Hagen hit nothing but net and then Riley Snow scored on a put-back to extend the Spartan lead to 30-16 with 5 minutes to play in the opening half.
The Spartans continued to apply pressure. Kyle Kallenbach jumped the passing lane and took a steal the other way for two. On the next possession, Gunderson took a rebound coast to coast to score and draw an and-one. The made free throw put Orono up 35-16. Groves hit a three and another two free throws, before Mitchell Kauch capped the first half with a free throw to give Orono its largest lead of the night 43-22.
The Spartans opened the second half with some missed shots, while the Tigers closed the margin to 15. The momentum once again tilted toward the Spartans on a bizarre extended possession, with Gunderson scoring five points. First on a slick cross-lane feed from Zach Close. On the free throw attempt, Groves kept the ball on the Orono end with a tough offensive rebound in traffic. He kicked the ball to Kallenbach who drove baseline and elevated, shoving a baseline pass to Gunderson for a scooping lay-up and made free throw and the Spartans were back in control, 50-30.
Hagen scored on a strong finish inside and rifled a no look pass to Close for two and another to Riley Nelson for a three-point make and the lead was 59-36.
Riley Nelson, on his way to a varsity career high 14 points, continued to attack the rim, scoring on a drive from the right wing. Snow who has yet to miss a field goal attempt or free throw this season, went to the line and sunk both. On the next possession, Owen Fries stole a pass and took the ball the other way, feeding Brady Wooley for an impressive euro-step bucket. Riley Nelson hit on another drive and assisted Kauch on one his two back-to-back threes, making the score 73-50.
Hutchinson kept the score within 20 on a number of deep threes, cutting the lead at one point to 75-57 with five minutes left. A few possessions later, Kallenbach hit a deep three and threaded a pass to Hagen for a baseline two. Orono held Hutchinson scoreless the balance of the way. The Spartans closed the scoring with some wizardry from Kallenbach, a now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t fade away jumper and two super strong finishes from Ryan Nelson, one on a put back and one on a fast break feed from Owen Hirt.
Ryan Nelson weighed in on the Spartan victory, “The keys were our ability to push the ball from the beginning to end of the game. Also, our rebounding picked up in the second half”. Riley Snow added, “I thought our team played solid against Hutch. Nowhere near our best, but on a night when shots weren’t falling for some of our players, others stepped in and made things happen. That’s reflected in the stat sheet with the scoring being spread across so many players. We strive to get the most players involved and it’s cool when it works out like it did.”
Coach Barry Wohler shared, “We started off slow. We did not shoot it well, but still scored 86 points which is a good sign. I thought Riley Nelson and Owen Fries really played well and sparked us off the bench”.
Groves, Riley Nelson and Hagen led a very balanced scoring attack with 16, 14 and 14 points respectively. Gunderson scored 8, Kauch 7, Wooley 5, Ryan Nelson 4, Snow 4 and Close 2. Groves and Gunderson combined for 10 offensive rebounds. Gunderson led the team with 12 total rebounds while Groves and Wooley hauled down 8 and 7 respectively. Fries led the team with 6 assists and Kallenbach had 4 assists. Groves and Gunderson added 3 dimes each. Kallenbach and Gunderson each nabbed 4 steals and Fries had 3 steals.
Ryan Nelson discussed the Spartan culture, “The team connects well on and off the court. Many of the seniors built a connection years ago in youth ball, and now spending hours as a team during open gym and practice allows all the guys to become part of this connection”.
Wohler looked ahead, “We have a tough section game vs Mound on Tuesday at home. We’re hoping for a great crowd to support the team.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.