The Orono boys basketball team has been invitged to the Pacesetter “Sweet 16” tournament.
The Pacesetter “Sweet 16” features 32 of Minnesota’s best high school basketball teams competing for one title on Saturday and Sunday in Clemens Field House at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.
Orono have been invited as one of the top four teams in Class 3A. The teams are mixed by class in the first round with a team from each class in each group of four teams in the 16-team bracket.
Orono is scheduled to play Spring Grove on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. with the second round games at 4:30 and 5:50 p.m.
Sunday boys’ games are 1:50, 3:10, 4:30, and 5:50 p.m. All teams play two games each day, sitting out one game in between games. All games are open to the public.
Other first round games for the boys teams competing in the Sweet 16 are: New Life Academy vs. Park Center, Mahtomedi vs. Pequot Lakes, Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Hayfield, Hopkins vs. Caledonia, Minneapolis South vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, St. Thomas Academy vs. Wayzata, and Cherry vs. Lake City.
The Pacesetter Sweet 16 is called “the greatest gathering of Minnesota talent under one roof all year” by Pacesetter director Jeff McCarron, who has also been publisher of Minnesota Basketball News since 1994. See the summer edition of MBBN at www.pacesettersports.net, which previews the Sweet 16.
