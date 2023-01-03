The Orono girls basketball team returned to action the week of Dec. 19.
The Tuesday game versus Willmar High School, followed by what was expected to be a preview of the section tourney, the Spartans were to host Holy Angels at home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Holy Angels is currently ranked in the top 3 of Class 3A. Unfortunately, the Holy Angels game was postponed due to weather.
The Willmar Redhawks came into the game without a win, but the team worked hard with strong play in the paint. Playing a 3-2 zone for most of the game, the RedHawks tried to slow the pace, forcing the Orono girls to execute their zone offense. Orono counteracted their approach by playing fast - pressing full court, man defense in the half court, kicking the ball up the court at every opportunity, moving the ball to create easy scoring.
Willmar was successful at slowing the game initially, nearly trading baskets for the first six minutes. Orono was grinding with a lead of 6-10 points until about five minutes left in the half. At that point, Lauren Knudson scored a layup on a great pass from Evie Kompelien to put Orono ahead by 11 at 34-23, for its first double digit lead. That play was part of a dominant end to the half. In transition, Lauren Knudson kicked it up to Pressley Watkins for a transition three. Kayla Kallenbach stole a pass on the press, converting for a quick two. That was followed by an Evie Kompelien steal, a quick pass to Mya Moore, who hit Lauren Knudson curling to the basket for another easy score to end the half up 41-26. Knudson led the Spartans with 12 points in the first half.
Orono continued to pressure and play fast in the second half. Three quick three-pointers by Moore, Kallenbach and Knudson extended the lead to 20 points with 15 minutes to go. Estelle Atkinson corralled an offensive rebound off a missed three to extend the lead to 54-30. The Spartans were able to overwhelm the RedHawks on both ends of the court in the first seven minutes of the half. A steal by Lauren Knudson, with a kick to Kayla Kallenbach who threw a half court pass to a streaking Mya Moore under the basket for two, put an exclamation mark on the game play with 11 to go.
Orono continued to extend its lead behind strong team play on both ends of the court, led offensively by 11 points from Moore and 8 points for Kallenbach in the second half eventually winning 80-55.
The Lady Spartans shot nearly 50 percent from the floor, hitting 16 3’s at a 47 percent clip. The team shared the ball very well recording 22 assists on 30 made baskets. They were effective in their press posting 20 steals resulting in 35 points off turnovers.
Orono was led by its three guard front. Lauren Knudson recorded 23 points, 7 assists, 4 steals. Kayla Kallenbach had 17 points, 3 steals and 2 assists. Mya Moore added 16 points, 7 assists and 4 steals. Moore led the team with 4 3-pointers followed by Kallenbach and Knudson with 3 a piece.
Evie Kompelien played a solid game leading the team in rebounds with 5 to go along with 2 steals. Estelle Atkinson had 8 points on the night converting 2 of 3 from deep. Pressley Watkins added 8 points, shooting 50% from deep and adding 2 assists. Jada Abed and Raelynn Pearce each added 3 points along with 3 steals for Pearce.
Orono will play Robbinsdale Cooper and Anoka in the Granite City Classic Holiday Tournament in the St. Cloud area on Dec. 29-30th.
Scoring: Knudson 23, Kallenbach 17, Moore 16, Atkinson 8, Watkins 8, Abed 3, Pearce 3, Rice 2; Rebounds: Kompelien 5; Assists: Knudson 7, Moore 7; Steals: Knudson 4, Moore 4
