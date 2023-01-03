Orono girls basketball.jpg

Lauren Knudson brings the ball up the court for the Spartans against Willmar. (Photo courtesy Frank Landis)

The Orono girls basketball team returned to action the week of Dec. 19.

The Tuesday game versus Willmar High School, followed by what was expected to be a preview of the section tourney, the Spartans were to host Holy Angels at home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Holy Angels is currently ranked in the top 3 of Class 3A. Unfortunately, the Holy Angels game was postponed due to weather.

