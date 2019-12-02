The Orono Girls Swim & Dive season came to a close at the Minnesota Class A State Championships, which took place Thursday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 16 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center. Orono qualified for State in five events: the 200 Yard Medley Relay, the 200 Yard Individual Medley, the 500 Free, the 100 Yard Breaststroke and One Meter Diving. Diving preliminaries were Thursday and swimming preliminaries were Friday, with the top 16 in each event moving on to finals on Saturday. The young State team of four sophomores and three freshmen ended the meet with a 15 place finish.
The Spartans were represented in the 200 Yard Medley Relay by Freshman Hailey Ball (backstroke), Freshman Skye Thalhuber (breaststroke), Sophomore Sydney Govrik (butterfly) and Sophomore Caroline Close (freestyle). Their relay went into Thursday’s preliminaries seeded in 23 place. The competition was fierce, and the swimmers responded, fighting their way up to 17 place. They just missed moving on to finals by .05 second and gained great experience for next year. The medley relay was supported at practice and cheered on at State by relay alternates Haiey Holzschuh (8), Tessa Cordes (10), Kaelyn Knutson (9) and Lila James (8).
Ball also competed in two individual events at State. In the 200 Individual Medley preliminaries, she touched the wall in 16 place. Ball then returned to the pool for the 500 Free and had her best swim of the season, dropping over four seconds for a 5:18.57 and qualifying for finals in 15 place. At Saturday’s finals, Ball had another breakout swim, this time in the 200IM, where she dropped over four seconds. She moved up from her 16 seed to finish ninth with a 2:10.97. Her last swim of the season was in the 500 Free finals, where she maintained her seed with a 15 place finish.
In the final swimming event for the Spartans, Freshman Addie Thalhuber competed in the 100 Breast. Her preliminary session swim was a season best, taking .5 seconds off her prior time for a 1:09.22. She entered finals as the 13 seed and kept pace with that placement, finishing 13 overall.
The Orono HS Girls Diving Team had a stellar finish this year. After having four divers on the podium at Sections in Willmar, the team finished with two divers on the podium at State! Sophomores Sophia Capece and Makena Rasmussen represented Orono. They started Thursday’s preliminaries in a group of 32 divers competing the first five dives. Twelve divers were then cut. Both Capece and Rasmussen moved on to the next three dives in the Semifinal round. Only the top 16 divers at Semifinals moved on to the final three dives at Saturday’s finals. Again, both Spartans were among the qualifiers. Makena Rasmussen (10) scored 359.30 points for sixth place. Sophia Capece (10) placed third with 366.95 points.
The State meet was the final event of the season for the Orono Girls Swim & Dive Team. Congratulations to all 2019 swimmers and divers on a terrific season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.