The Orono Girls Swim and Dive team scored a big win against Watertown-Mayer on Sept. 15. The meet was full of personal bests helping Orono finish strong with a final score of 97-72. Sofie Dyvik won the junior varsity (JV) 100 Free in 1:05.11, a personal best by 5.76 seconds. Amelia Schwendimann placed first in the JV 100 Breast, finishing in 1:26.92, which was a huge 18.54 second drop off her previous best. Haley Holzschuh won the JV 500 Free with a letter-qualifying time of 6:07.78, an improvement of 4.89 seconds. The Orono divers also scored some points and were uncontested on Sept. 15. Callie Brown (8) placed third with a score of 128.55, Sophia Capece (11) placed second with a score of 233.05 and Makena Rasmussen (11) placed first with a score of 254.
The youngest swimmers on the team hosted their own meet vs. Dassel Cokato on Sept. 22. The meet started with a win for Orono in the 200 Medley Relay. The foursome of MJ Briesemeister, Celia Howard, Brooklynn Wilson, and Harper Gordon teamed up for that first place finish.
Eighth grader Reilly Anderson won the 100 Back in 1:07.81, a letter-qualifying personal best by 5.81 seconds. Eighth grader Elle Davis won the 100 Free, touching in with a time of 59.86.
Eighth grader Lydia Langevin posted personal bests in both the 50 Free and 100 Free, dropping -0.35 and -1.01 seconds, respectively. The veterans of the team had a chance to serve as timers for this meet and witness the hard work the future varsity stars are putting in.
“The OGSD ladies have been putting in their best effort at practice and it’s showing at meets. The team did amazing against both Watertown and Dassel-Cokato these past couple of weeks. Both meets were full of fantastic swims and support for the opposing teams. We’re looking forward to a great end of the season and hope to keep swimming strong,” senior captain Jasmine Ural stated.
