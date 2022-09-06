Orono swim.jpg

The Orono girls swim and dive captains for the 2022 season, pictured from left: Skye Thalhuber, Hailey Ball, Kaelyn Knutson, and Addie Thalhuber. (Submitted photo)

The Orono girls swim and dive team reported back to the pool on August 15, welcoming seven new swimmers and four new divers to the team.

With the new additions, Orono has 31 swimmers and 8 divers competing this season and is led by senior captains Addie Thalhuber, Hailey Ball, Kaelyn Knutson, and Skye Thalhuber.

Load comments