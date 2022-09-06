The Orono girls swim and dive team reported back to the pool on August 15, welcoming seven new swimmers and four new divers to the team.
With the new additions, Orono has 31 swimmers and 8 divers competing this season and is led by senior captains Addie Thalhuber, Hailey Ball, Kaelyn Knutson, and Skye Thalhuber.
Head coach Mark Seguin is returning for his second season with Orono, after a breakout first year that culminated in a nomination for Section 3A Coach of the Year. Joining him on deck again are assistant coaches Barb Scouler and Krisie Melsen, and the new addition to the staff is diving coach Steven Hudoba.
The team demonstrated considerable strength and depth in the 2021 season, racking up Metro West Conference, Section 3A True Team, and Section 3A team titles, placing second at True Team State, achieving a fourth place team finish at MSHSL Class A State, and sending 10 athletes to the state meet, all of whom were awarded All-State honors for Top 8 finishes.
Six of those 10 athletes return in 2022 and the team looks as deep and strong as ever with a lot of up-and-coming athletes on the roster.
The first meet of the season was the Tim Daly Invitational at Mound Westonka High School on Saturday, Aug. 27. All swimmers and divers had an opportunity to participate, as the meet lineup wasn’t intended to put all swimmers in only their best events, but rather to allow everyone the chance to demonstrate the fundamentals that were learned or reinforced during the first two weeks of practice.
Likewise, rather than having only a select few divers compete with six dives each, the entire crew of divers each performed three dives, which gave all of them early season meet experience.
Seguin was very impressed by the team’s performance and said, “Overall, I don’t think I could have asked for a better first meet of the season from the girls. They all went out and competed hard while having a lot of fun. This team has really grown up over the last year and should be a force in Class A in 2022. The team has very strong leadership with its group of seniors, Addie Thalhuber, Hailey Ball, Kaelyn Knutson and Skye Thalhuber, which has really helped the team mature. The first couple meets of the season are more about seeing where the kids are at in the process and what they need to focus on, and not so much about specific times. From what I saw at this meet, we are a little farther along than I expected, which should make for a really exciting season.”
Looking ahead for the Spartans, they start the school year off with a home meet on the first day of school, hosting non-conference opponent Blake at 6 p.m. at the Orono Link Pool. The
team will host weekly home meets throughout the season. As always, Orono students can attend for free, so we encourage you to come support the team.
2022 Meet Schedule:
• Tuesday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m. Blake
• Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m. at Mound Westonka
• Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. Waconia
• Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. New Prague
• Thursday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. Benilde
• Thursday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. St Louis Park
• Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6 p.m. Chaska H
• Saturday, Oct.15, 10 a.m. at Section 3A True Team Willmar High School
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m. at Chanhassen
• Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. at Class A True Team State University of MN
• Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m. Bloomington Jefferson
• Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. at JV Conference Pioneer Ridge Middle School
• Thursday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. at Section 3A Prelims Hutchinson Middle School
• Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. Section 3A Finals Hutchinson Middle School
• Thursday, Nov. 17 at MSHSL Class A Diving Prelims University of MN
• Friday, Nov. 18 at MSHSL Class A Swimming Prelims University of MN
• Saturday, Nov. 19 at MSHSL Class A Swim & Dive Finals University of MN
