The Orono boys swim and dive team finished out a fantastic season with a strong performance at the Minnesota State High School League Class A State meet last weekend at the University of Minnesota.
The Spartans had five swimmers and one diver score a total of 113 points, placing them eighth out of 32 teams. Breck-Blake won the meet handily with 495.5 points, Alexandria Area taking second with 203.
Orono’s 200 Medley Relay of junior Kaden Starcznski, sophomore Owen Gagne, sophomore Walter Royal and senior John Fort placed sixth with a season best time of 1:39.03. In the 200 Freestlye Relay, the team of Royal, Gagne, eighth grader Eli Fish and Fort narrowly missed qualifying for the championship heat at prelims but came back to win the consolation heat the next day, placing ninth with a 1:30.91, and holding off the Delano team by .07.
Orono had impressive swims in the individual events as well. Royal qualified for the championship heat in both his events at finals, placing eighth in the 200 Freestyle (1:47.07), and fifth in the 100 Fly (53.07). Gagne also qualified for the championship final in the 100 breaststroke, placing eighth with a time of 59.91, and was in the consolation heat for the 100 Fly, placing 15th with a 55.89. Starcznski also scored for the Spartans in two individual events, placing ninth in the 200 Individual Medley (2:02.83), and 12th in the 500 Freestyle (4:58.54). Fort qualified for the consolation final in both sprint freestyle events, placing ninth in the 50 Freestyle (22.22) and 16th in the 100 Freestyle (50.21.) Senior Nick Fogle also performed well at his last state meet, taking ninth place in 1 Meter Diving with a score of 363.75 points for 11 dives.
In addition to their success at State this weekend, the Spartans showed great success throughout the season: they finished the regular season with a record of 6-1 in dual meet competition, finished second at both the MSHSCA True Team Section meet and the MSHSL Section 2A meet, and ninth at True Team State. Although the team will be losing some key seniors to graduation this spring, they have a strong core of young swimmers and divers to build around for next season. The team awards banquet is scheduled for April 10 in Medina.
