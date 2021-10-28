The Orono girls swim and dive team had a very busy week last week.
On Saturday, the Orono girls swim and dive team competed at True Team section in Hutchinson, taking home their first ever True Team section championship.
The Spartans scored a winning 1,688 points placing them ahead of second place Delano with 1,518 points.
The True Team format is a unique championship style meet where all four entries from each team score points based on finish rather than just the top 16 finishers overall.
The Spartans showed off their talent and depth by consistently placing three of their four entries in the top-10 finishers in each event.
Graycin Andreen out reached Waconia’s Jerica Warrington in the 200 free by .04 seconds for Orono’s only first place finish (1:57.44). They also made a splash by placing all four of their 500 free entries in the top 8 with Graycin Andreen (5:24.98) placing second, Addie Thalhuber (5:28.01) placing third, Hailey Ball (5:32.56) placing fourth and Lola Schottler (5:44.21) placing 7th.
By winning the section championship, the Spartans qualified to compete at the True Team State meet at the University of Minnesota on Thursday, Oct. 21.
They started off the busy week last Tuesday with conference win against Chaska to move to 7-0 in dual meets this season, defeating the Hawks 103-83. The Spartans started off the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay by the team of Haley Holzschuh, Skye Thalhuber, Hailey Ball, and Mallory Knutson with a time of 1:57.25.
They went on to capture first place finishes in six of the nine individual events with Graycin Andreen placing first in the 200 free (2:00.36) and 100 free (55.51), Addie Thalhuber in the 200 individual medley (2:16.27), Caroline Close in the 50 free (26.24), Skye Thalhuber in the 100 breast (1:10.52), and Makena Rasmussen in diving (228.20). Rasmussen’s score set a new pool record for the Chanhassen/Chaska complex. The Spartans also picked up another relay win in the 200 free relay by the team of Graycin Andreen, Skye Thalhuber, Caroline Close, and Tessa Cordes (1:44.70).
On Thursday, the Spartans had their last home meet of the season and celebrated Senior night with a dual meet against Mound-Westonka/Holy Family.
The Whitehawks won the meet 112-74, handing the Spartans their first dual meet loss of the season.
The senior divers showed off their skills with seniors Makena Rasmussen (257.70) and Sophia Capece (248.05) placing first and second in the 1 meter competition. Graycin Andreen also picked up a win in the 100 fly (1:01.96) as did Hailey Ball in the 100 back (1:05.11).
The highlight of the meet was the eight seniors competing against each other in two relay teams in the 200 Free Relay. The team of Nova Tseng, Izzy Holzschuh, Sydney Govrik and Sophia Capece out touched the team of Audrey James, Caroline Close, Tessa Cordes, and Makena Rasmusssen by .29 seconds in the battle of the seniors.
Overall, the girls had a really nice swims and dives all week. We are in the tough part of the season where they are all pretty broken down mentally and physically. The goal for them is to still go out there and give their best effort, continue to work on the things we’ve been working on in practice, and be supportive as a team on deck. The fast swims and high scores will come at the end of the season if we can just keep our focus through these next few weeks.
