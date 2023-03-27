Orono boys swim and dive award winners, pictured front from left: Henry Parks, Hardest Worker; Gideon Fish, Most Valuable Diver, back row; Owen Gagne, Captain ‘23-24; Walter Royal, Most Valuable Swimmer, Captain ‘23-24; Caden Barnes, Team Spirit, Captain ‘23-24; Mitchell Volk, Most Improved; Bryce Helms (Westonka) Captain ‘23-24, Most Valuable Swimmer, Hardest Worker. (Submitted photo)
The Orono Spartans boys swim and dive team celebrated a stellar season at their annual awards banquet Sunday night at Wayzata Country Club.
Coaches Ben Hanson, Isabelle Kalb and Chad Johnson (diving) recognized all the athletes individually and handed out awards as voted on by the team. Seventh grader Henry Parks won the Hardest Worker award, eighth grader Mitchell Volk was voted Most Improved, eighth grader Gideon Fish took home the Most Valuable Diver award and junior Walter Royal was voted Most Valuable Swimmer. For the fifth straight year, junior Caden Barnes won the Team Spirit award.
Metro West All-Conference awards were also announced. Making the cut were seniors Kaden Starcznski and Colin Ziegler, juniors Royal and Owen Gagne, freshman Eli Fish, and Gideon Fish.
Receiving Honorable Mention was Volk and sophomore Stewart Royal.
It is safe to say that the Orono Spartans had one of their strongest teams, and seasons, ever.
After going undefeated in dual meets, they were Metro West Conference Champions; they were runner-up at True Team sections, and placed fourth at Class A True Team State; they were MSHSL Section 2A Runner-up, and placed third at the MSHSL Class A State Championship meet.
Their success is a testament to their hard work both in and out of season and their dedication to their sport and each other.
Juniors Walter Royal, Owen Gagne and Caden Barnes were also voted in as captains for the 2023-24 season.
The team is losing a strong group of seniors but looks to build on their core of young swimmers and team depth for continued success in the coming year.
