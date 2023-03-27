Orono boys swim.jpeg

Orono boys swim and dive award winners, pictured front from left: Henry Parks, Hardest Worker; Gideon Fish, Most Valuable Diver, back row; Owen Gagne, Captain ‘23-24; Walter Royal, Most Valuable Swimmer, Captain ‘23-24; Caden Barnes, Team Spirit, Captain ‘23-24; Mitchell Volk, Most Improved; Bryce Helms (Westonka) Captain ‘23-24, Most Valuable Swimmer, Hardest Worker.  (Submitted photo)

The Orono Spartans boys swim and dive team celebrated a stellar season at their annual awards banquet Sunday night at Wayzata Country Club.

Coaches Ben Hanson, Isabelle Kalb and Chad Johnson (diving) recognized all the athletes individually and handed out awards as voted on by the team. Seventh grader Henry Parks won the Hardest Worker award, eighth grader Mitchell Volk was voted Most Improved, eighth grader Gideon Fish took home the Most Valuable Diver award and junior Walter Royal was voted Most Valuable Swimmer. For the fifth straight year, junior Caden Barnes won the Team Spirit award.

