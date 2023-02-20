Orono swim.JPG

Orono eighth grader Mitchell Volk swims to a first place finish in the 200 individual medley at New Prague. (Submitted photos)

The Orono boys swim and dive team clinched the Metro West Conference championship with a win at New Prague Thursday night in their last dual meet of the regular season.

The Spartans won by a score of 111.5-71.5, and set three new pool records along the way. Records were set in the 200 medley and 200 free relays, as well as in 1-meter Diving.

