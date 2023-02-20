The Orono boys swim and dive team clinched the Metro West Conference championship with a win at New Prague Thursday night in their last dual meet of the regular season.
The Spartans won by a score of 111.5-71.5, and set three new pool records along the way. Records were set in the 200 medley and 200 free relays, as well as in 1-meter Diving.
The Orono junior varsity swimmers also completed the week with a strong showing at the JV Conference Championship meet at Bloomington Jefferson where Orono won 7 of the 11 events.
In New Prague, the Spartans showed great teamwork winning all three relays. The team of Walter Royal, Owen Gagne, Eli Fish, and Kaden Starcznski won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:41.16, smashing the pool record by nearly three seconds. Royal, Gagne, Fish, and Starcznski also took first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.17), claiming another pool record by nearly two seconds. The same group also combined for a win in the 400 freestyle relay, swimming it in 3:29.51. Orono individual event winners included Fish in the 200 freestyle (1:54.49), and Mitchell Volk in the 200 individual medley (2:12.48), where he dropped five seconds for a personal best time. Royal took first in 50 freestyle (22.28), Starcznski won the 100 butterfly (56.62), Gagne the 100 freestyle (51.47), and Adam Trongard the 100 breaststroke, with a season best time of 1:10.2. Gideon Fish took first in 1-meter diving with a score of 250.95 points, setting a new pool record and breaking the previous record by an impressive 67 points.
On Saturday, the Orono junior varsity swimmers competed in their championship meet in Bloomington, delivering several outstanding performances. The Spartans started the meet with the team of Liam Donahue, Henry Parks, Jack Redding and Peter Jans taking second place in the 200 medley relay dropping nearly eight seconds off their seed time (2:08.14), and the team of Ethan Weber, Evan Ward, Ben Mulvahill and Sam Mulvahill taking third and dropping 19 seconds (2:19.75).
In the 200 freestyle, Orono’s Mishe Long and Ty Trok battled it out for first place, with Long winning by just .35 seconds, 2:15.05 to 2:15.40. Ben Mulvahilll also swam a personal best in the event dropping over 15 seconds for a 2:44.94. Orono took the top three spots in the 200 individual medley as well, with Parks taking first (2:34.86), Owen Fayfield taking second (2:44.32) and Ward coming in third (2:52.06). Ben Mulvahill was the Spartan’s lone 100 butterflier for meet. He swam another personal best time, coming in third with a time of 1:22.20.
In the 100 freestyle, Orono had several more notable time drops. First year swimmer Peter Jans placed ninth and dropped over five seconds for a best time of 1:04.31. The remaining Orono swimmers in the event swam a tight race, all but one achieving personal best times: Redding (1:05.19), Sam Mulvahill (1:05.87), Weber (1:06.46) and Kalvin Nelson (1:06.63), and Ward (1:07.97). In the 500 freestyle, Long and Trok once again battled for the win, but this time Trok took the top spot. He shaved nearly 10 seconds off of his time for an impressive 5:55.43. Long was second with a 6:05.53.
Trok then got right back in the pool and combined with Jans, Redding and Ward for a win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.28). Coming in second was the Orono team of Fayfield, Weber, Nelson and Long, dropping over four seconds for a 1:57.64. In the 100 backstroke, Donahue came away with another win for the Spartans, swimming a personal best time of 1:09.44. Redding and Weber took the third and fourth spots, Nelson coming in seventh with a best time of 1:28.22. Parks rounded out the individual events winning the 100 breaststroke with a best time of 1:19.85. Jans dropped nearly six seconds for a 1:25.22 and a fourth place finish, and Fayfield took eighth (1:31.49). To cap off the meet the Orono team of Trok, Long, Parks and Donahue won the 400 free relay (4:12.93), and the team of Nelson, Fayfield, Sam Mulvahill and Ben Mulvahill took fourth (4:38.76).
Overall, the Spartan JV swimmers had a great showing, and their success points to a bright future for Orono swimming.
This week the Spartans will prepare for the section and state meets. Section 6A swim and dive preliminaries will be held at Richfield Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 23, and finals will be on Saturday, Feb. 25.
