BY Julie Schottler and Jennifer knutson
FOR LAKER PIONEER
The Orono Girls Swim & Dive team is back in the water gearing up for what is sure to be their
most unique season in history. This year’s young team added 14 new athletes, including five new divers, which brings the total number of participants to 44, the highest in recent memory!
In the wake of a pandemic, the start of the season felt different, but with the help of their amazing, returning Coach Gillian McNeal and the three senior captains, Kate Albers, Leigh Christiansen and Jasmine Ural, all of the swimmers and divers had a chance to spend some socially-distanced time together creating a tight community as they have in the past. Pre-season activities included a car wash fundraiser, a scavenger hunt along Excelsior Beach, and a trip to Gale Woods Farm.
Swim and Dive is lucky enough to be one of the sports approved by the Minnesota State High School League for a fall season, though the season will look slightly different. The season length is shortened by 20 percent, from 14 weeks to 11 weeks, the number of competitions is reduced by 30 percent, and no invitational meets are allowed. A season-ending championship is still to be determined. In addition, capacity restrictions mean that not all of this year’s athletes will be able to participate in every meet, which is difficult for Coach Gillian, who prides herself on her one team philosophy.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, a team of swimmers and divers traveled to Delano for the first dual meet of the season. Delano is always a very solid conference opponent, and unfortunately, they were too much for the Spartan swimmers and divers to handle. Although Orono lost the Varsity portion of the dual meet, our Junior Varsity team came out on top, a nod to our young team that includes 18 middle schoolers! An early highlight from the meet, which was live streamed, was a first place finish in the Varsity 200 IM for returning sophomore, Hailey Ball, who placed ninth in the state last year in that event. Junior divers Makena Rasmussen and Sophia Capece took first and second in the Varsity diving event. Capece and Rasmussen placed third and sixth, respectively, at the state meet last year. After the diving break, eighth grader Mallory Knutson surprised the crowd with a 1:03.86 100 Fly and finished third in the Varsity event, just barely out-touched by two Delano seniors.
Although they are adjusting to the new rules, these athletes are ready to race. The girls have several in conference meets coming up and are excited to be back in the water and together again. The team hosts their first home meet in Orono this Thursday, Sept. 10 against the Mound Westonka/Holy Family team. The young additions to the team are keeping up and are embedding themselves in as forces to be reckoned with. With only three seniors (captains) on the team, the young Orono Girls Swim & Dive team is going to be one to watch for years to come. These girls are pumped and ready to meet their competition head on, even with all the unique challenges they face this 2020 school year.
Check out the upcoming Orono Girls Swim and Dive Meet Schedule:
• September 29 Minnetonka
• October 1 Hutchinson
• October 6 Waconia
• October 8 Litchfield
• October 22 New Prague
