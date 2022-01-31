Orono hosted the Chanhassen Storm on Friday, Jan. 21, the first home game for the Spartans in more than two weeks.
Coming off a tough road loss at Cooper, the team regrouped coming in to the game.
“The keys were recognizing where we went wrong,” said junior guard Isaiah Hagen. “After that game, practice has been very physical and all the guys are pushing each other so we’ll be ready for that physicality the next time”.
The Spartans jumped out to a strong start with a visible intensity on both ends of the court. Steals and fast break buckets gave way to an early three-point barrage, two from Isaiah Hagen and one each from Jake Farrell and Grant Gunderson which built an early 18-9 Spartan lead. Hagen continued to get downhill and hit from deep on his way to 21 first half points. Orono played strong team defense and maintained a slight edge for most of the half.
“We were playing as a team, playing hard defense and having fun,” shared junior Riley Snow.
In the second half, the teams traded some early punches and then the Spartans started to shift into another gear.
“I was really happy with the way the guys bounced back,” head coach Barry Wohler said. “I thought we tightened up defensively in the second half which allowed us to get into our transition game.”
Junior Kyle Kallenbach exploded for seven straight points of his own and a game total of 16, including three treys to go with an and-one drive to the hoop.
“We were excited for this game versus Chan because we knew we improved as a team and we wanted to make up for the earlier loss to Cooper,” said Hagen.
Orono showed its depth again with strong performances from senior Cohen Kellogg and junior Zach Close. Kellogg hit three second half triples to go with three assists and a block. Close swatted three Chanhassen shots and added two rebounds and two steals.
Farrell and Gunderson delivered strong floor games, continuing to support the team across several dimensions. Farrell added two assists and three steals to his 13 points. Gunderson tallied seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Snow was productive closing out the game with two rebounds and a block near the buzzer.
“The chemistry on this team is what drives us in practice and lets us succeed in games,” shared Snow. “It’s not a team, it’s a brotherhood.”
In the end, Hagen was the player of the game with 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
“The strength of this team includes our unselfishness and the speed we play with,” Hagen said. “We like to get up and down and get the ball swinging.”
The Spartans improved to 8-3 on the season and Chanhassen evened their record at 6-6.
Prior to that win, the Robbinsdale Cooper Hawks hosted the Orono Spartans on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Cooper, a Class 4A West Metro Conference opponent, brought an aggressive full court pressure defense that uncharacteristically frustrated the Spartans.
Cooper sprinted to a 42-28 margin at half time on the strength of some deep three pointers and slashing finishes from Hawks senior point guard Davion Evans.
In the second half, the Spartans brought more energy, navigated the pressure defense and got some big scoring from senior Sebastian Loder. The Spartans cut the Cooper lead to six at one point late in the second half, but the Hawks held off the surge to go on to win 83-70.
“We can’t take any game lightly,” Loder said. “This is a tough conference and every night we have to come out and play our game.”
Evans was a beast down the stretch for the Hawks, scoring a game high 31 points. Cooper’s physical style was a key to their win.
“I thought Cooper played well and hurt us on the boards,” Orono head coach Barry Wohler said. “They are a very good team.”
Loder and fellow senior Jake Farrell carried the bulk of the load for Orono. Loder finished with 27 points on an impressive 12-18 shooting to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Farrell notched a hard fought double-double with 11 points to go with 12 rebounds and six assists. Junior Isaiah Hagen has 10 points, including 6 for 6 from the free throw line, five rebounds and five assists. Senior Cohen Kellogg and junior Kyle Kallenbach each scored 8 points. Junior Grant Gunderson contributed three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.
Overall, it was a disappointing night for the Spartans who fell to 7-3 on the season.
“I am confident we will learn from this and be better as we go through the rest of the conference schedule,” concluded Loder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.