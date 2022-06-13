Orono Softball.jpg

The Orono softball team lost to De La Salle to ends it season in the section playoffs. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Spartan varsity softball season came to an end on May 31, with a 4-3 loss to the De LaSalle Islanders.

The game was tied 2-2 going into the 7th inning. The Islanders took a 4-2 lead on a double by Isabel Queenan. After the double, the Spartans were able to end the inning, but needed two runs in their last at-bat to extend the game.

The Spartans battled in the 7th, but were only able to push one run across the plate, coming up just short in their comeback.

On June 1, the Spartans held their year-end banquet. The players and their families enjoyed a great meal, heard outstanding advice from the seniors, and enjoyed the season’s recap video.

Coach Chris Johnson also handed out the year end awards to the team. Not only did the ladies earn softball related accolades, but many earned Academic awards.

All-Conference Honorable Mentions awards were earned by freshman Reagan Mieras and junior Olivia Kallay.

All-Conference awards were earned by senior Lindsey Allar, senior Morgan McPherson, junior Rachel Ishaug, and junior Linnea Jensen.

The captains for the 2023 season were named, all will be seniors: Katelyn Fix, Linnea Jensen, Olivia Kallay and Rachel Ishaug.

Coach Johnson said, “This was a special team. They were not afraid to fail because they knew they had each other’s back. There was no challenge to big and they never quit. They played every pitch, every batter, every out of every inning. I felt truly blessed to coach this group and will truly miss our graduating seniors and wish them only the best.”

