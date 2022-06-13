The Orono Spartan varsity softball season came to an end on May 31, with a 4-3 loss to the De LaSalle Islanders.
The game was tied 2-2 going into the 7th inning. The Islanders took a 4-2 lead on a double by Isabel Queenan. After the double, the Spartans were able to end the inning, but needed two runs in their last at-bat to extend the game.
The Spartans battled in the 7th, but were only able to push one run across the plate, coming up just short in their comeback.
On June 1, the Spartans held their year-end banquet. The players and their families enjoyed a great meal, heard outstanding advice from the seniors, and enjoyed the season’s recap video.
Coach Chris Johnson also handed out the year end awards to the team. Not only did the ladies earn softball related accolades, but many earned Academic awards.
All-Conference Honorable Mentions awards were earned by freshman Reagan Mieras and junior Olivia Kallay.
All-Conference awards were earned by senior Lindsey Allar, senior Morgan McPherson, junior Rachel Ishaug, and junior Linnea Jensen.
The captains for the 2023 season were named, all will be seniors: Katelyn Fix, Linnea Jensen, Olivia Kallay and Rachel Ishaug.
Coach Johnson said, “This was a special team. They were not afraid to fail because they knew they had each other’s back. There was no challenge to big and they never quit. They played every pitch, every batter, every out of every inning. I felt truly blessed to coach this group and will truly miss our graduating seniors and wish them only the best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.