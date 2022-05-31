The last week of the regular season has come and gone for the Orono Spartan softball team.
The ladies played six games the week of May 16, going 4-2 and ending the regular season with a 11-9 record.
Monday saw the Spartans outlast the Benilde-St. Margaret Red Knights 2-1 in 8 innings. Junior Rachel Ishaug struck out seven while only allowing four hits. The Spartans pushed the winning run across the plate when senior Morgan McPherson hit a ground ball that was mishandled allowing freshman Alex Paulson to score the winning run.
On Wednesday, the Spartans bested St. Louis Park 7-1. Ishaug once again pitched the team to a win, striking out 13 overall. The offense was led by senior Lindsey Allar and sophomore Charlotte Bertram with two RBIs each. McPherson, Ishaug, and Allar had multiple hits in the victory.
On Thursday, the team took on the Mound Westonka White Hawks. The Spartans won 6-3, but the game was much closer than the score shows. The White Hawks took an early lead with two runs in the second inning. The Spartans came back with three runs in the third and one in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The White Hawks refused to give up. They rallied in the seventh, loading the bases with two outs. However, senior Rick Hatchett picked off a base runner to end the game.
Friday saw the Spartans lose a heart breaker to the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars 9-8 in 10 innings. The Spartans got out to a great start leading 8-5 after four innings. The entire team contributed to the eight runs with the team totaling 13 hits. Ishaug pitched very well against a good hitting Jaguar team. The lead held up until two outs in the bottom of the seventh, when Becker hit a three-run home run to tie the game. Both teams had chances to score in the eighth and ninth, but were unable to push across a run. That changed in the bottom of the 10th when Rouland singled with a runner on third scoring the winning run.
The last two games of the season were played in Becker on Saturday. In the first game, the Spartans beat the defending State AAA champion Becker Bulldogs 2-1 in a pitchers’ duel. Ishaug scattered nine hits while striking out five for the win. She and freshman Ashley Ishaug each had an RBI in the win. This was a great game for the Spartans, besting a very good Becker squad.
The final game saw the Spartans fall to the Maple Lake Irish, 7-4. Ashley Ishaug took the loss, but pitched well against a good hitting Irish team. The Spartans had six hits in the losing effort.
Coach Chris Johnson said “We did what we set out to when we started our season. We got better with each game. We developed grit and we never quit on ourselves or our teammates.”
The run to state starts on May 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.