Orono softball’s 2022 season continued by playing four games between April 29 and May 6.
The Spartan’s managed to win two of the four games to bring their season record to 3-6.
On Friday, April 29, the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars proved to be to much for the Spartan’s with a 12-2 win.
The Jag’s got off to a fast start, and never looked back. The bright spot for Orono came from senior Morgan McPherson and freshman Amelia Hawley with two hits each.
Wednesday, May 4 saw the Spartan’s playing two games against the Waconia Wildcats. The Spartans earned a split, loosing the first game 2-0 but winning the second 3-1.
In the first game, Waconia junior Lauren Larson out lasted junior Rachel Ishaug for the win. Both pitchers had strong outings, but Larson and the Wildcats pushed two runs across the plate in the fourth inning for the win. Both senior Lyndsey Allar and freshman Reagan Mieras each had two hits in the loss.
In the second contest, Waconia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. Olivia Heyer singled on a 1-1 count, driving in their only run.
That run held up until the third inning when the Spartans managed to plate three. McPherson drove in Hawley for the first run with a fielder’s choice. Next, junior Olivia Kallay drove in McPherson on a deep sacrifice fly to center for the go-ahead run and Ishaug hit a hard ground ball that was mishandled allowing the final run to score. Both Ishaug and freshman Ashley Ishaug contributed to the win with solid pitching.
The final game of the week saw Orono battling New Prague at home. The Spartans out lasted the Trojans in a slugfest.
The teams combined for 23 runs on 29 hits. The final score was 12-11 Spartans.
Many Orono players had multiple hits including Rachel Ishaug (3), Mieras (3), McPherson (3), Kallay (3), senior Rick Hatchett (3) and Allar (2).
For the Trojans, Smith had three hits and Marsh had two hits, both home runs. The contest was back and for until the Spartans scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Then things got interesting. The Trojans stormed back with three runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh innings. The Spartans held on behind two outstanding catches by Hatchett and Hawley. It was a great game to watch.
Head coach Chris Johnson had this to say, “This team is special. They are building grit and confidence with each game and fighting all seven innings.”
