The Orono men’s soccer team played their first section game against the Delano Tigers at Pesonen Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The Spartans welcomed back Senior Ben Summers who played his first game after being sideline by an ACL injury late last year.
It would only take a few minutes for Orono to take the lead from a breakaway by junior Franklin Schwendimann. However, Delano was able to equalize in the 10th minute to tie the game at 1-1.
15 minutes later, after multiple scoring opportunities for Orono, senior Andy DeWitt found the back of the net off of a long throw by Ben Halloff, 2-1 Orono. The Spartans were able to keep their 2-1 lead going into halftime, despite not having much time to relax with Delano serving up long balls to their fast attackers.
In the seventh minute of the second half, Orono increased their lead, as DeWitt took a free kick that was fumbled by the Tiger’s goalie and then volleyed into the net by junior Brodie Howe, 3-1 Orono.
The Spartans did not give the Tigers much time to regroup, as a minute later, Cal Ehlen scored a header off of another monster Halloff throw in, 4-1 Orono.
Delano, however, wasn’t quite finished yet and put Orono’s keeper, Peter Nicklow, to work a few times in the second half, but the game was decidedly in Orono’s favor.
The next goal for Orono would come in the 23rd minute when Schwendimann made a beautiful pass to senior forward Brody Cook who sprinted to the goal and put the ball in low and past the keeper, Orono 5-1. The last goal of the game for Orono came shortly thereafter, as Summers scored a left footer from 30 yards out in the 30th minute, his first goal for the Spartans this year.
Delano was able to find the net one last time, scoring off of a penalty kick to make it a 6-2 game, but Orono was too much for the Tigers. With a final score of 6-2, the Spartans move on to the section semifinal game.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Spartans played their semifinal section game against the Benilde-St. Margaret’s Red Knights at Pesonen Stadium.
As expected from the two teams prior meeting, play was tight from the beginning. Orono did a good job of pressuring the Red Knights and giving themselves ample opportunities, but Benilde was able to keep them at bay. Ben Halloff’s long throws were rivaled by a Red Knight player, giving neither team the advantage in that department.
The first half ended in a 0-0 tie, as play was back and forth with neither team able to find the net. The second half was no different, with promising attacks by both teams and free kicks that stubbornly did not find their way past either keeper.
Joy would finally come for the Spartans with just two minutes left in the game. After multiple fouls by Benilde, a free kick was awarded to Orono outside the box. Senior Brody Cook floated the ball in, but Benilde was not able to clear it. The ball found its way back out to Cook, who chipped it in to the far post for senior Ben Halloff, 1-0 Orono.
For the Red Knights, the game unfortunately ended with a few red cards and a 1-0 loss.
The Spartans fought hard and were the more composed team today. They will play in the section final game next week.
After this last week of play, head coach Derek Engler said, “Our team is playing its best soccer at the right time. The addition of senior captain Ben Summers back in the lineup has re-energized us and I am excited to see how far this team camaraderie can take us.”
