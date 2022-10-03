Orono men's soccer.jpg

The 2021 -22 Orono varsity soccer team at US Bank Stadium wearing Rest Easy Ronan Tee at state tournament. (Submitted photos)

Each year, the Orono men’s soccer team chooses a cause to fundraise for.

This year as the team sat down to discuss what was possible for the season, they found themselves diving into the very real issue of mental health and suicide awareness. The captains sat around a table, armored down, and spoke about loss and questioned how they can truly impact. These captains who were on the cusp of their senior year, looking into a bright future, feeling invincible, were humbled by their smallness in the eye of such a large cause.

