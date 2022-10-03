Each year, the Orono men’s soccer team chooses a cause to fundraise for.
This year as the team sat down to discuss what was possible for the season, they found themselves diving into the very real issue of mental health and suicide awareness. The captains sat around a table, armored down, and spoke about loss and questioned how they can truly impact. These captains who were on the cusp of their senior year, looking into a bright future, feeling invincible, were humbled by their smallness in the eye of such a large cause.
Our Spartan family has experienced a recent loss of one of their own. With the division, darkness, and weight of the pandemic still lingering in the air, on Nov. 1, 2021, Orono lost bright light, Ronan Banavige, to suicide. A recent Orono graduate and freshman at Worcester Polytechnical Institute, Ronan was starting his next chapter. Ronan’s flame still lives, and it sparked at that table, where the Orono men’s soccer team decided that the way to impact is to start; start the conversation.
The team dreamed up a tee shirt. They designed, sourced the materials, and pressed the shirts themselves. The tee shirt the turquoise and purple suicide awareness ribbon, In the ribbon is “278;988”. 278 is our Orono school district, 988 suicide and crisis hotline and a semi colon in between. The semi colon stands for the author who could have ended the sentence but chose not to. The semi colon is your life, and the author is you. Orono Men’s Soccer is selling the tees for $25, and the proceeds are going to the Jordyn Clark Foundation. Jordyn was a
Joe Banavige writes on his Facebook page, ’Beautiful’ (Ronan responded after his dad sent a photo of the hot peppers in his garden to Ronan and his family thread), that was the last word
Ronan ever wrote to me. Even though he was in the midst of a lot of pain and suffering, Ronan mustered the strength to respond with a single word – ‘Beautiful’. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Some of us are struggling to take root in rocky and dry soil. Some live in shame when it comes to mental illness or when a family member dies by suicide. My son died by suicide, and I feel no shame at all, only love.”
Orono men’s soccer is committed to loving our community through it and doing their part. Mental Health and sadly, suicide is a cause that is very close to home. This team is standing in solidarity to crack open the conversation and reject the shame narrative. They have been selling the tee shirts all month and continue to do so until they are sold out.
The Banavige family got word of the team’s initiative and sent them an email full of love and gratitude.
“We would like to take a moment to thank you for your t-shirt fundraiser in support of Suicide Awareness Month. We find ourselves in the very sad group of families that are surviving the
suicide of someone we loved so much - and many of you knew - our beloved Ronan. Your team was so very supportive of us immediately in the first days after we learned the tragic news. We continue to feel the arms of the community, and Orono men’s soccer lifting us up, and we are eternally grateful. The t-shirt fundraiser is so very fitting - we were incredibly honored by your tribute to Ronan last year at the state game with your warmup shirts with his name. We are humbled that you are choosing to normalize talking about mental health and suicide in this way. Please know that just by wearing a t-shirt and talking about it - you are helping start conversations that may greatly improve or even save a life. Ronan enjoyed playing Orono Youth Soccer for many years with great teammates and coaches. They may not have had winning records; but enjoyed close friendships, exercise, time outdoors and the occasional Culver’s lunch in between tournament games. Please continue to honor his memory in the ways you already are - winning soccer games and bringing attention to mental health. Especially this month - to Suicide Awareness. So many people care about each one of you and there is no problem that can't be overcome. Thank you so much for caring, bringing awareness and being impressive young men. Get out there and do your best! In our eyes - you are already winning and helping more people than you may ever know. We are proud of all of you, and eternally grateful for your support. With gratitude, The Banavige Family.”
