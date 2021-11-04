The Orono men’s soccer team is headed to the state tournament.
Orono hosted the Blake Bears at Pesonen stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 19, for the Class AA Section 5 Final.
Orono came into the game determined to clean up some unfinished business, after winning their section last year and having the state tournament cancelled due to COVID. Orono advanced to this year’s Section 5 Final having defeated both Delano and Benilde St. Margaret’s in the week prior.
As expected by the Spartans, Blake’s strategy at the kickoff was to play a physically aggressive and defensive game against the more skilled Spartans. However, the Spartans were prepared for it, having recently played the Bears in a regular season game.
The entirety of the first half, Blake struggled to get through Orono’s midfield and despite the referee allowing them to play through a number of nasty fouls, they were unable to get much offense going. The Spartans had the upper hand in both possession and opportunities, however, the score remained tied 0-0 at halftime.
The second half of the game started off much the same until a cleared free kick resulted in a signature Ben Halloff long throw in, which defender Cal Ehlen headed past the goalie to put Orono up 1-0.
In order to stay in the game, the Bears had to adjust to playing a more offensive game. That strategy provided them with opportunities, but they were no match for the Spartans.
With their senior heavy lineup, Orono was able to hold onto their 1-0 lead until the end of regulation.
The Spartans claimed their section title for the third year in a row, despite a change in class and tougher competition. They were also named the No. 1 seed going into the Class AA State Tournament next week.
After the game, head coach Derek Engler commented,”Our strong section opponents have helped prepare us for a deep state run. We also have several seniors that have state tournament experience and I am excited to see how that all pays off for us over the next two weeks. We are playing our best soccer at the right time and it is fun to watch.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.