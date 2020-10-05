Orono women’s soccer had two great games with the home field advantage against Breck and Waconia.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Orono played strong against Breck, and dominated most of the game, with plenty of chances. Orono had multiple free kicks, corner kicks and shots on goal, but just couldn’t get one in the box. The match ended in a scoreless 0-0 tie. The team awarded “Spartan of the Match” to sophomore Rylea Denneson. This game was Denneson’s first regular season on varsity and she showed great speed as the central defender.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, Orono faced their Wright County rival Waconia. Last year both teams finished with an 8-0-1 regular season, and then ended the championship with a tie, which meant both teams advanced to the Class 1A state tournament. Waconia ended their season last year in the State Quarterfinals, and Orono took second Place in the Finals.
Based on the MN Soccer Hub on-line polls, Orono was favored to win the game last week by 73 percent to 27 percent. Orono stepped up and looked like the winners. OWS possessed the ball and had solid passing and scoring attempts throughout the game. A first and only goal for Orono came from Nora Chouanard to Corinne Field, which showed Orono had the momentum. Score remained 1-0 for much of the game. Then with only five minutes left, Waconia answered with a great shot on goal that just could not be stopped by outstanding OWS Keeper Harper Randolph. Game ended in a 1-1 tie.
“Spartan of the Match” for this game was awarded to Sophomore midfielder Frankie Fragola, for her fancy footwork, speed and killer cross abilities.
Even after taking a few years off from the field, Goalkeeper Randolph has shown many great moves and aggressive plays and saves. According to MN Soccer Hub, Randolph has a save record of .977 percent, with 42 saves and only one goal allowed in the first four games.
“Harper’s energy is unmatched to anyone else’s on the team. I know her my fellow athlete in multiple sports. She brings an aggressive attack attitude on both the ski hill and soccer field. And on top of that, she brings a positive attitude and fun sense of humor to all her sports. When I found out she was going to play soccer again, I was so excited!” says Senior Captain Kyler Burrows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.