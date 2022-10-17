Orono girls soccer.JPG

The 2022 Orono girls soccer team pictured front from left: Maddie Dent, Eva Gower, Captain Tess Bazil, Captain Nora Chouanard, Captain Rylea Denneson, Izzy Pinske, Kendall Schreifels; second row, amnager Mae Grandy, Celia Dahl, Grier Wheaton, Izzy Bagan, Kayla Kallenbach, manager Grace Strobel; third row, manager Peyton Libby, coaches Caitlin Tripp, Mallory Purdy, head coach Erin Murray, Natalie Soper, Jess Woessner, Katye Haagenson, anager Grace Bickett; back row, Carys Summers, Mya Moore, Sammi Francis, Zoe Lopez (G), Maggie Lundell, Frannie Edwards-Hughes, Anika Fortin. (Submitted photo)

 MARK BLOOM

The Orono girls varsity soccer team begins Section 5AA play this week as the No. 2 seed.

After a rigorous season of conference play filled with 6AAA teams and only two in their own Class AA, the young squad held their own and markedly improved with each match as they found their stride and began to gel.

