The Orono girls varsity soccer team begins Section 5AA play this week as the No. 2 seed.
After a rigorous season of conference play filled with 6AAA teams and only two in their own Class AA, the young squad held their own and markedly improved with each match as they found their stride and began to gel.
With only seven returning players the leadership anchored by senior captains Tess Bazil and Nora Chouanard in the midfield and center defender Rylea Denneson has been key in the Spartan’s success. Orono girls varsity also rosters returning seniors Celia Dahl (D), Kayla Kallenbach (F), Eva Pinske (M) and Kendall Schreifels (F) whose poise and physical play make an impact each game. Seniors Izzy Bagan, Sammi Francis and Frannie Edwards-Hughes joined this season along with juniors Carys Summers and Maggie Lundell, sophomores Maggie Dent, Anika Fortina and newcomer goalie Zoe Lopez. The Varsity squad also welcomed freshmen Mya Moore, Eva Gower and Grier Wheaton who didn’t miss a beat jumping into the competitive play. Erin Murray returns for her 18th season as head coach along with assistants Caitlin Tripp, Mallory Purdy, Jess Woessner, Kayte Haaagenson and Natalie Soper who was just named Section 5AA Assistant Coach of the year.
The Spartans kicked off their season with a tough schedule facing formidable opponents in Wayzata, Mahtomedi, Holy Family and Elk River. Mid-season they caught their stride, and racked up decisive wins against New Prague, Monticello, Waconia, and Bloomington Jefferson among others. They finished Metro West conference play with wins against St. Louis Park and Blake helping them earn the No. 2 seed.
They celebrated their 16 Seniors in September including Lillie Burr, Taylor Effertz and Ashley VanBuren and managers Mae Grandy, Peyton Libby and Ella Strobel.
Orono will host Roosevelt in their first section game Thursday, Oct. 13 at home at 7 p.m.
