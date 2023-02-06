The Orono girls basketball team (0-2 in conference) hosted conference opponent, Chanhassen Storm (2-0 in conference), on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for its first of two conference meetings this season.
Orono senior point guard Lauren Knudson came into the game five points shy of 1,000 career points. After four quick points by Chanhassen, Orono got on the board with a transition three by Knudson at the 15:45 mark. Chan guard, Lauren Arnold, had five straight points pushing their lead to 11-5 at the 13 minute mark. Some hot shooting from Orono guards Raelynn Pearce and Pressley Watkins brought the Spartans within two. Evie Kompelien’s three with 8:35 remaining gave Orono its first lead of the game at 17-16.
With 2:38 on the clock, Raelynn Pearce drove the right side of the lane. She was stopped and dumped a short pass to Pressley Watkins at the left block. Watkins turned and kicked the ball to the left wing finding Lauren Knudson wide open for a three. Knudson hit the shot, surpassing 1,000 points in her high school career. She has played on the varsity team since her freshman year, and is considered an excellent floor leader and scoring point guard. The game was stopped briefly for the team and crowd to celebrate Lauren for her hard work and achievement. She became the 13th girls basketball player in Orono history to reach this milestone.
At the half, Orono led 29-25. The score remained close for most of the second half. Each time Orono would string together a few scores, Lauren Arnold would make a play for the Storm. With 9:15 to go, Orono led 37-32. But over the next four and a half minutes, Arnold scored 12 of their next 14 points, eventually tying the game at 46 with 4:45 to go. During that time, Lauren Knudson put up seven points for the Spartans but a combination of turnovers and missed opportunities changed the momentum of the game in favor of the Storm.
On the next possession, Chanhassen stole the ball and scored to lead for the first time since early in the first half. Orono tied the game with 2:53 remaining on a fast break layup by Knudson from Evie Kompelien. Neither team was able to convert until 1:24 when Chanhassen converted a mid-range shot for a 50-48 lead. Following an Orono timeout and a couple of missed shot attempts, Orono was forced to foul. Chanhassen missed the front end of the bonus twice. Unfortunately, they corralled the offensive rebound both times. After being fouled again to stop the clock, Arnold converted the next four free throws to extend their lead handing Orono its fifth consecutive loss 54-50.
Lauren Knudson led the team with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Mya Moore added 12 points and 2 steals. Evie Kompelien had 5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Raelynn Pearce had a nice shooting night making a couple 3 pointers along with 4 steals. Maggie Lundell was strong under the basket grabbing 12 rebounds.
The Orono girls basketball team traveled to conference foe Waconia High School on Wednesday, Jan. 25 for the first of three games that week. Waconia was 4-12 overall, 2-2 in conference coming into the game.
Orono started the game with eight straight points from Lauren Knudson, forcing Waconia to take a quick timeout down 8-2. Following a defensive adjustment, Waconia settled in, utilizing their post play for kick outs and quick passes to the opposite block throughout the game. A combination of solid post play and three-point shooting, Waconia kept the game competitive throughout.
Orono extended its lead to eight at the 11:30 mark on an overhead pass from Pressley Watkins to Lauren Knudson, burning Waconia’s press for a fast break layup. But a combination of turnovers and missed shots allowed Waconia to take the lead 17-16 on a three-point basket with 7:20 to go. Waconia led by as much as five until Mya Moore scored with 4:32 remaining to tie the game at 21. Moore finished the first half with 12 points and Orono up 26-23.
Although the game felt like Orono should be in control, Waconia stuck around. With Orono leading 37-30 with 12 minutes remaining, Waconia went on a 11-0 run over the next five minutes to lead 41-37. Finally regaining their footing, the Spartans ramped up their defense. Mya Moore stole the ball three times over the next six minutes, converting a couple of layups. Rae Pearce was active on the offensive end dishing two assists to Pressley Watkins in the last two minutes of the game. With less than 30 seconds on the clock, the Spartans were ahead 53-46. The excitement was just beginning. Orono rebounded a missed free throw by Waconia with 24 seconds left, but turned it over at half court. Waconia threw a long pass and converted a layup to get within five. On the next inbounds play, Orono attempted a pass over the top of the Waconia press that was intercepted. Another quick pass to a Wildcat under the basket and the score was 53-50 with 10 seconds to go. The Spartans grabbed the ball out of the basket and attempted to throw it in again. Unable to corral the pass in traffic, the Spartans were called for a travel giving Waconia the ball under Waconia’s basket with 4.2 seconds on the clock. Following a Waconia timeout, the Wildcats ran a simple elbow screen play resulting in an open look on the right wing. The shot bounced just short on the rim. Orono escaped with a 53-50 win.
Mya Moore led the Spartans with 23 points and 7 steals. Lauren Knudson had 14 points and 5 assists. Pressley Watkins added 7 points and 8 rebounds. Maggie Lundell was strong under the basket with 12 rebounds.
The Orono girls hosted Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday, Jan. 26. Jefferson was 6-10 overall but came into the game playing well. From the outset, Orono dominated the game. After Jefferson scored the first two points of the game, Orono went on an 11-0 run. By the six minute mark, the lead was 30-9. The last play of the first half was indicative of Orono’s dominance. Lauren Knudson grabbed a defensive rebound with less than 10 seconds left, pushed the ball in transition, hitting Pressley Watkins for a layup at the buzzer. Going into the halftime break, the Spartans were up 44-19. Lauren Knudson led the charge in the first half with 16 points followed by Pressley Watkins with 9.
The Spartans continued their strong play in the second half leading by up to 30 points with seven to go. With Jefferson in a zone for much of the game, Evie Kompelien played well at the high post distributing the ball effectively. Estelle Atkinson, Jada Abed, Raelynn Pearce were aggressive on offense and played well overall on both ends of the floor. Maggie Lundell and Pressley Watkins worked hard under the basket each grabbing 10 rebounds.
Up 73-47 with two minutes remaining, the junior varsity team went in. Freshman Brynn Leibfried and Lilah Rice scored their first varsity points. Peyton Manson, Lexi Arnold and Gabby Knooihuizen played well, finishing with a 77-48 victory for the Spartans.
It was a good all around effort led by Pressley Watkins who posted the first double double of her career with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Maggie Lundell had another double digit rebounding game with 10.
Following that win, the Spartans traveled to Holy Family Catholic High School on Saturday, Jan. 28 to battle St. Croix Lutheran High School. St. Croix Lutheran (12-3) is led by guards Laura Hauge (2024) and Zoey Washington (2023), St. Thomas commits, as well as 2026 6-1 post Callie Oakland. All three players average double digits with Hauge at 17.7 ppg.
The St. Croix Lutheran Crusaders went early and often to their post, Oakland. A solid inside out game created opportunities for easy buckets on the inside as well as open shots on the perimeter. Orono played solid defense against their attack. The game was tied at 17 with eight minutes to go in the first half behind seven points from Evie Kompelien. Kompelien was strong on both ends of the floor, shooting 2-3 from behind the arc, while guarding multiple positions and continuing her strong play under the basket. Although Orono played right with the Crusaders, their scoring came to a halt. Unable to get the ball in the basket late in the half, St. Croix Lutheran went into halftime behind a 16-4 run up 33-21.
Shooting only 25 percent through the first 18 minutes, the Spartans fought hard to get back in the game in the second half. Down 38-23 with 14 to go, Lauren Knudson and Mya Moore hit back to back three’s to cut the lead to single digits. A fast break layup by Pressley Watkins in transition cut the lead to seven at the 11:44 mark. The Crusaders answered with nine straight points over the next two minutes and a 16-point lead.
The lead remained steady until the six minute mark. Evie Kompelien started a 9-3 run for the Spartans. A nice two by Kompelien and 9 points by Lauren Knudson brought Orono within nine at 57-48 with 1:13 remaining. With Orono forced to foul, St. Croix Lutheran converted enough of their free throws to maintain their lead and win the game 62-51.
The Spartans played evenly with the Crusaders throughout the game. Shooting only 29 percent on the game was too much to overcome. Evie Kompelien had a great overall game for Orono with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Lauren Knudson added 21 points and 9 rebounds.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Orono hosted New Prague. Scoring did not come easily for the Spartans on this night. With 6:30 left in the first half, the game was tied at 14. Orono finally started making some shots. Knudson and Moore scored eight straight points over the next two minutes to extend their lead to 22-14. The teams played the remaining minutes even going into the halftime break with the Spartans up 29-23. Mya Moore had a strong first half with 15 points.
Orono was able to push the lead to double digits with 16 to go, and again at the 6:45 mark. But, as has been the theme for the Spartans during their losing streak, undisciplined play leading to turnovers and missed shots have allowed the opponent back into the game. With 4 minutes to go, New Prague had cut the lead to 48-45. A long 3 by Pressley Watkins pushed the lead back to six. New Prague cut the lead to four with a basket on the next possession. With both teams struggling to score again, New Prague began pressing full court. Finally breaking through, Mya Moore received a long pass from Pressley Watkins, converting a fast break layup. With 1:15 left, New Prague was forced to foul. Lauren Knudson and Evie Kompelien converted their free throws to win 57-49. It was a much needed victory for the Spartans (5-7 on the year), ending a 5 game losing streak.
Mya Moore led the team with 21 points followed by Lauren Knudson with 19. Maggie Lundell and Estelle Atkinson combined for 15 rebounds.
