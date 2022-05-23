After a standout high school football career, Orono senior Jack Kalman, made official his college commitment on Thursday, May 5, signing with Stonehill College.
Kalman will join the Skyhawks’ Division I program as a kicker this fall.
Many years of hard work and practice as a student athlete led up to Kalman’s signing with a Stonehill College. Phase 3 Kicking Coach Chris Husby Stated, “As I reflect over my coaching experience with Jack, the memories that most stand out are of hearing him state his goals of playing varsity football, as well as college football, and watching him achieve those goals by putting in the appropriate effort. Jack exhibits excellent work ethic, talent and skill set, and maturity developed over years on the field. Jack has positioned himself to make a real difference for a top-notched college football team.”
During Kalman’s high school football career, he earned numerous awards; including travel to regional and national competitions such as Wilson Football’s “Showcase of Champions”, and was consistently recognized as a Wilson Football “All-American” nominee. Other significant accolades include being recognized for four years as a Minnesota Bomber, an annual acknowledgement of Minnesota’s top specialists, and all-district specialist of the year.
kalman’s parents, Elissa and Todd Kalman say, “he came into this world with a passion for football.”
Kalman began playing football in fourth grade and could play any position, but had a focus on quarterback throughout junior high. In eighth grade, the team’s kicker was injured, Kalman was put in, and the rest is history.
Kalman had offers to play football from nine different schools, Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., stood out because of its strong reputation for football and academics, as well as the excellent reputation of its coach.
