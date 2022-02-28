The Orono boys swim and dive team had a strong finish to the regular season hosting their final home meet against Waconia.
Orono won by a score of 112-71.
Later in the week several swimmers competed at the JV Championship meet in Bloomington where Orono won eight of the 11 events and posted several best times marked by significant time drops.
The Spartans showed great teamwork winning all of the relays including the 200 Medley, 200 and 400 Free relays against Waconia.
The team of Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal, and John Fort won the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:43.59. The team of Fort, Eli Fish, Simon Vinton, and Owen Gagne won the 200 Free Rleay in a time of 1:36.17, and the winning 400 Free Relay team was composed of Starcznski, Riley Jeremiason, Fish, and Royal (3:28.66).
Orono individual event winners included Royal in the 200 Free (1:52.24), Starcznski in the 500 Free (5:06.74), and Fort in the 50 Free (23.03). Nick Fogle took first in the 1 meter diving (265.90 points).
Orono and Mound Westonka seniors were recognized at the Waconia meet, with fellow teammates giving speeches to honor them. The very best to seniors Kaegan Baglien, Nick Fogle, John Fort, and Peter Nicklow. Parents of all swimmers and divers were also recognized with flowers and pictures to celebrate the season.
Highlights from the the JV Championship meet began with the 200 Medley Relay. The team of Bjorn Jaenchen, Luke Hamer, Liam Donahue and Caden Barnes placed fourth with a time of 2:17.36.
The Orono swimmers went on to take the top four spots the 200 Free, each swimmer posting significant time drops: Justin Barry took first, dropping over six seconds for a time of 2:07.57; Donahue came in second, dropping over four seconds for a 2:16.34; Jaenchen was third, dropping over three seconds for a time of 2:22.00, and Ty Trok took fourth with a 2:28.76, dropping over five seconds.
Ethan Weiss won the 200 Individual Medley with a best time, dropping over eight seconds for a 2:39.92, and came in first in the 100 Fly with a 1:16.98. In the 100 Free, five Orono swimmers dropped a combined 42 seconds. Posting personal bests in the event were Gideon Fish (1:08.43), Ty Trok (1:08.46), Sam Mulvahill (1:11.73), Ben Mulvahill (1:16:55) and Ethan Weber (1:22.05).
Luke Hamer swam to first place in the 500 Free, shaving nearly 23 seconds off his best time for a 6:03.10. The team of Barnes, Barry, Weiss, and Jaenchen took first place in the 200 Free relay with a time of 1:50.76. Jaenchen also took first in the 100 Backstroke dropping over two seconds for a 1:14.06. Barry then won the 100 Breast with an impressive eight second drop for a best time of 1:16.50.
Orono won the final event, the 400 Free relay, with the team of Barry, Hamer, Weiss, and Donahue (4:15.38).
This week Orono-Mound Westonka will begin to prepare for the Section 2A Swim and Dive meet to be held at Richfield Middle School. Prelims will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24. The top 16 finishers in each event will move on to swim at Section Finals on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.