This was a game that had all the emotion and excitement you could want as a high school football fan.
Four lead changes, a massive night running the football for Orono, big momentum turning plays, a torrential downpour late in the fourth quarter, and a chance to win it at the end for the Spartans.
“Very memorable game for the players on Friday,” Orono head coach Joe McPherson said after the game. “The rain in the fourth quarter will be something the players never forget playing in,”
After a scoreless first quarter, both teams opened it up in the second.
St. Louis Park got on the board first to take a 6-0 lead. The Spartans answered when Aiden Mueller took it in from 6 yards out and the Jack Kalman extra point put Orono back in front 7-6. Mueller had a huge night with 36 carries for an eye popping 252 yards and two catches for 26 yards.
St. Louis Park hit a long pass a short time later to take a 12-7 lead into the locker room.
The Orioles extended the lead to 15-7 with a 20-yard field goal early in the third quarter.
The potent Orono rushing attack through the entire game, set up an air attack in the fourth quarter that produced back-to-back touchdowns.
Charlie Kraus hit Connor Mahoney on a 13-yard pass and the Orono two-point conversion tied the game at 15-15.
Later in the quarter, Orono faced a 4th and 2 play at the St. Louis Park 21 and Kraus found a wide open Bradley Walker who broke a tackle and beat the safety into the end zone for a 21-15 Orono lead.
Kraus had a good night completing 10 of 17 passes for 168 yards and spread the ball to six different receivers. Hunter Fox had two catches for 54 yards, Nash Tichy had two for 39 yards, Bradley Walker had two for 38 yards, Mueller had two for 26 yards, Connor Mahoney one for 13 yards, and Victor Ruhland had a catch.
St. Louis Park scored on the next possession when they hit a 50-yard pass play to take a 22-21 lead.
The skies opened up in a downpour late in the fourth quarter making it hard for both to teams to hang onto the ball and execute an offense.
Just 1:27 remained in the game and the Orono defense got the stop it needed forcing St Louis Park to punt on 4th and 19 from the Orono 42. A bad snap allowed Bradley Walker to get through and block the punt.
Orono went to work on it’s own 41 with 1:17 on the clock. Two plays later on 3rd and 4, Kraus found Mueller on a screen that took the ball to the SLP 42.
On the next play, Kraus hit Walker at the Orioles 25. Kraus found Fox at the 10-yard line with just 20 seconds left.
A false start by Orono backed the ball up to the 15 yard line and the Spartans brought out the field goal team. A low snap caused Kraus, the holder, to pull up and throw the ball downfield.
A pass interference call on St. Louis Park gave Orono the ball at the 8 yard line with just 15 seconds left.
The Orono kick went wide right and St. Louis Park escaped with the win.
McPherson reflected on the game and the season, “Our players played hard all night and came up just short – really proud how this team continues to battle adversity each week. If you look at our stats it is hard to believe we are 1-4, we are losing games on one or two plays each week. This team continues to come together each week and fight every play – we need to clean up a few things and we will be a force come playoff time.”
