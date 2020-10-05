The Orono Men’s Soccer team played their first away match against Jordan and emerged with a convincing 7-0 victory. There was abundant combinations in the midfield, teammates making runs for each other off the ball, creativity in the attacking third of play, a hat trick, a first varsity goal, first time varsity minutes played, and in the end a great display of sportsmanship initiated by Jordan at the center mark (COVID style.)
From the beginning, the Spartans controlled the pace of play and established the early lead with a cross to Ben Halloff from Brody Cook on the right side. Ben Halloff sent the ball to the far post and Andy Dewitt finished for his first of three goals on the night. The attacks kept coming with Jamie Bazil threading the ball down the middle just out of reach of Andy, Will Johnston corner kicks generating chances, and the long multiple throw-ins from Ben Halloff into the box. Coming off an Andy Dewitt rebound, Junior Jack Tanner scored his first varsity goal with a well struck left foot shot that found its way through the defense into the back of the net to set the score at 2-0. Sophomore Christian Kavanagh earned his first varsity minutes and contributed with smart decisive connections with his teammates. Andy’s second goal was the result of a solo run that broke through the defense and chipped the keeper to increase the score to 3-0. The intensity continued in the first half and with a scramble in the Six-yard box, Brody Cook tapped in the finish with one second remaining to end the half at 4-0. Defenders Cal Ehlen and Sebastian Loder provided support in the air and cleared the counter attack as required.
With a change in keeper at the start of the second half, Sophomore Peter Nicklow made his varsity debut. While not seeing a lot of action, he confidently collected a Jordan free kick from 50 yards out. The scoring continued with a well-placed through ball from Will Johnston to Ben Summers, who calmly passed the goal keeper on the break away. Ryan Rudd entered the mix of goal scorers by seeking out the ball off a scramble in the box on a corner kick. Score 6-0. Leif Johnson and Matias Maule combined in the midfield, forward Aiden Ecker’s shot just missed wide right, while Holden Scharf flashed his sprinting speed at forward. Defenders Sam Carlson and Joseph Kropinak executed well in the back by transitioning the play to offense. The final goal of the night was the result of Brody and Andy connecting in the attacking third, Andy finishing low left corner for the hat trick. Orono 7-0.
A solid display of quality soccer against a team that played hard till the end.
The Spartans received exciting news, Senior Captain Will Johnston says “We were all thrilled to learn that the section playoffs are confirmed to be played. After this win against Jordan I think we really came together and learned how to be dangerous as a team. This will come in handy when section playoffs roll around.”
Follow The Laker and Pioneer on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.