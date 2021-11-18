One of the biggest characteristics of this Spartan football team is it’s mental toughness and unshakable confidence in it’s ability to handle adversity.
Friday night in Princeton, this team faced a potent Tiger offense and came from behind twice before pulling away late in the 4th quarter.
Defensive stops and turnovers at crucial times were essential. Orono relied on its relentless running attack with an effective passing game to keep Princeton off balance all night.
Princeton jumped out to a 6-0 lead scoring on it’s opening drive of the game and after an Orono fumble on it’s second offensive play, Princeton threatened to blow the lead open.
The Spartan defense made a crucial stop on 4th and 11 at the Orono 13-yard line forcing an incompletion on great coverage by Joey Greenagel and Mason Pankonin.
Orono put together an 87-yard drive to take a 7-6 lead that showed the Spartans short and long passing attack. Charlie Kraus hit Louie Sustacek for a 25-yard catch and run to move the ball into Tiger territory and a couple of plays later found Hunter Fox deep down the middle for a 34-yard gain. Aiden Mueller got his first of four touchdowns for the game on a 5-yard run.
Orono’s defense came up big again as Princeton drove right back down the field. On 3rd and 9 from the Orono 10-yard line, Princeton went for the touchdown and Victor Ruhland with great inside leverage on the receiver made an incredible one-handed interception cradling the ball in his left hand.
With 4:01 left in the half the Spartans put together an 80-yard scoring drive with big runs by Mueller, an 18-yard jet sweep by Ruhland and finishing it off with a beautiful 23-yard screen pass from Kraus to Mueller. On that play Mueller had a big escort into the endzone as three of his lineman, Logan Schleeter, Brady McPherson, and Griffin Reiner, cleared the way. Jack Kalman hit the extra point and the Spartans were up 14-6 with just 50 seconds left in the half. Kalman had a strong night kicking the ball with a perfect 4 of 4 on extra points, had one kickoff for a touchback, and his only punt of the night was downed at the Princeton 5-yard line.
The Princeton offense roared back and scored a touchdown with just 10 seconds left in the half and tied the game at 14-14 after making the two point conversion.
Close games and dramatic finishes are nothing new to this Spartan team with three consecutive one point wins coming into this game and so not only would the drama of the game being won or lost unfold in the final 24 minutes, it was certain to produce some memorable moments for players, parents, and fans.
Orono’s opening drive of the second half ended in a punt with Kalman pinning the Tigers on their own 5-yard line. Princeton drove the field and took the early third quarter lead at 21-14.
The next drive produced another impossible scenario that ended in an amazing and improbable outcome for Orono.
A penalty and big defensive play by Princeton had the Spartans facing 2 and 37 from their own 28 yard line. A Mueller run for 7 yards made it 3rd and 30. Kraus hit Nash Tichy, who made a great fingertip catch over his shoulder, for a 20 yard gain. On 4th and 10, Kraus found Josh Delange deep down the left sideline for a 40-yard gain to the Tiger 5-yard line. Delange somehow found the ball with a defender in his face. Mueller scored his third touchdown on the next play and the game was tied 21-21.
Orono’s defense stepped up big again on the next drive.
On 3rd and 6 on it’s own 42 yard line, Princeton’s QB dropped back and Orono had the blitz on. Oliver Stevenson and Nash Tichy got to the quarterback at the same time and the dual hit forced a fumble that Stevenson recovered at the Princeton 32 yard line.
A few plays later and Aiden Mueller took it in from 15 yards out.
Coach Joe McPherson, sensing the swing in momentum, went for two and got it on a Kraus pass to a well covered Tichy and Orono was up 29-21.
Orono’s defense altered the game one more time with three big plays.
Princeton came right back and on 2 and 3 from the Orono 8-yard line, Charlie Brophy broke through and met the Tiger running back forcing a fumble that the Tigers recovered after a 6 yard loss. On third down the Spartans forced an incompletion and on 4th and 9 with 6:48 to go in the game. Princeton again looked to hit a fade route to the corner that Victor Ruhland deflected away and gave Orono the ball back. It was a big night for Orono’s defense who displayed an incredible “bend but don’t break” mentality and found the big plays at the right time.
Orono needing to move the ball the take time off the clock, was deep in it’s own end and that got a little worse with a penalty. The Spartans were faced with 2 and 16 from their own 6 yard line when Kraus found Nash Tichy on a wheel route for a 34-yard gain. Kraus was an efficient 8 of 12 passing for 196 yards in the game and Tichy was on the other end of half those completions making 4 catches for 73 yards.
On 2nd and 11 from the Orono 37 , Aiden Mueller had his best run of the night breaking tackles to get to the second level and then dragging defenders all the way down to the Princeton 32 yard line. It was one of many classic Aiden Mueller runs we have seen this season.
Mueller had another big night with 170 yards on 23 carries and scored from 12 yards out. The Kalman extra point put Orono up 36-21 with just 1:43 remaining.
The Tigers were not done scoring and with 1:09 left they cut the lead to 36-27. Joey Greenagel kept Orono up by two scores on a diving block of the extra point attempt.
Princeton tried an onside kick and Bradley Walker secured it and the game for Orono. With Princeton out of time outs, the Spartans simply ran out the clock and secured their birth in the 2021 State Tournament.
Defensive stats for Orono: Nash Tichy had 11 tackles and a sack, Bradley Walker had 12 tackles, Victor Ruhland had 4 tackles a defended pass and an interception, Oliver Stevenson had 5 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, Charlie Brophy had 5 tackles a sack and a tackle for a loss, Logan Schleeter had 3 tackles and sack.
Orono advances to the state tournament as the Champions of Section 6 and this will be Orono’s fifth state tournament appearance and the first since 2016. The Spartans will face the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks who have compiled an 8-2 record and as a No. 3 seed in their section defeated the No. 1 seeded and previously undefeated North Branch Vikings 14-12 to win the Section 7 title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.