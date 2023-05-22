The Orono Spartans softball team had a solid week at 2-1, however, it could have been better.

The week started with a 11-5 win against Chanhassen. Senior Rachel Ishaug scattered 8 hits and 5 runs in the game to earn the victory. The offense we provided by senior Oliva Kallay who was 4-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Freshman Stella Oh had three hits including a home run and sophomore Amelia Hawley also contributed a 3-run bomb. The Spartans got out to a 5-1 lead and never looked back.

