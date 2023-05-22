The Orono Spartans softball team had a solid week at 2-1, however, it could have been better.
The week started with a 11-5 win against Chanhassen. Senior Rachel Ishaug scattered 8 hits and 5 runs in the game to earn the victory. The offense we provided by senior Oliva Kallay who was 4-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Freshman Stella Oh had three hits including a home run and sophomore Amelia Hawley also contributed a 3-run bomb. The Spartans got out to a 5-1 lead and never looked back.
Wednesday’s game got off to another great start, with the Spartans jumping to a 5-0 lead against New Prague.
That lasted until the top of the fifth , when New Prague plated six. The big shot was a 3-run home run from Jordan Marsh on an 0-2 pitch putting New Prague up 6-5. That was the game winner in 7-5 loss for the Spartans.
The true thriller of the week was on Thursday against Benilde-St. Margaret.
Once again, the Spartans jump out to an early lead of 8-2 after three innings. However, BSM was not going away. The Red Knights kept chipping away at the deficit until they scored four in the sixth and then tied the game at 9-9 in the seventh.
That forced the game into extra innings. BMS pushed one across in the top of the eighth to take the lead. With two outs, junior Charlotte Bertram hit a line drive over the wall in center field to force another inning. Orono shutdown BMS in the top of the ninth, setting up a potential walk off situation.
Ishaug lead off the inning with a single. With one out, freshman Stella Oh hit a hard grounder to third that was miss played and allowed Ishaug to advance to third and Oh to second.
The next batter stuck out and Orono was down to its final out.
Coach Johnson had eighth grader Ella Drake pinch run for Ishaug, with sophomore Regan Mieras coming to the plate.
Mieras worked the count to 3-0 before hitting a hard ground ball single scoring Drake from third to win the game in dramatic fashion.
The Spartans are currently 9-5 on the season with a very busy schedule the week of May 15. Hopefully, they are peaking at the right time with the run to State coming.
