Homecoming is always a fun atmosphere at Pesonen Stadium, and last Friday was no different.
In front of a packed crowd the Orono Spartans got off to a fast start in their game against St. Louis Park. Orono’s defense started the game with a 3 and out, forcing the Orioles to punt deep in their own territory. On a bad snap, the punter ended up downing the ball at his own 4-yard line. On the next play, Orono’s Liam Rodgers went 4 yards for the first touchdown of the night.
It didn’t take long for Orono to get the ball right back — on the next series St. Louis Park fumbled the first snap and Logan Schleeter recovered for Orono. Four plays later Rodgers would take the ball 10 yards for another Spartan score. Kicker Franklin Schwendimann added the point after on both TDs, and Orono led 14-0 after only 2:30 had run off the clock in the first quarter.
Orono’s defense continued to be a force on Homecoming, holding St. Louis Park to only six first downs and six points on the night. The Spartans came up big again on the third series —
Roman Licursi cut off a pass and grabbed the first of his two interceptions on the night. On the next defensive series, Brady McPherson jumped on another St. Louis Park fumble. Nash Tichy continued his great leadership on the defensive side of the ball and led Orono in tackles on the night.
Coach McPherson talked about how the defense played — “It was fun to watch our defense fly around the field and get four takeaways tonight. We have been working hard to protect the ball on offense and trying to get some takeaways on defense. Tonight we were able to do that, and it showed in the final score.”
The Spartan offense continued to move the ball down the field each time they had possession.
Rodgers ended the game with 111 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Hunter Fox had a breakout game with two TD receptions, one of them being a 54-yard pass from Charlie Kraus during which he broke several tackles down the sideline. Victor Ruhland rounded off Orono’s offensive attack with a 28-yard pass from Kraus.
Special teams were also a highlight for Orono. Schwendimann had six touchbacks on kickoffs throughout the night and hit an Orono school record 42-yard field goal late in the game to put
the Spartans ahead 52–6.
“All three phases of the game came together tonight, and I was so proud of Franklin for kicking so well after he has worked so hard over the last six months. He is a weapon for our team, and we are happy he decided to play football this year,” commented McPherson after the game.
The Orono Spartans will go on the road this week to face 5A powerhouse Chaska. The game will be hosted at Chaska High School on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Chaska comes into the game with a 3–2 record and is always one of the top 5A schools in the state.
Coach McPherson knows his team is up for the challenge. “Each week we battle top 5A schools and I know our boys are excited for the challenge to go to Chaska and play a tough game. Chaska runs the ball well and always brings a high level of intensity. It will be a great Friday-night game.”
