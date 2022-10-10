orono fb.jpg

Liam Rodgers finds an opening on a touchdown. (Photos courtesy of Frank Landis)

Homecoming is always a fun atmosphere at Pesonen Stadium, and last Friday was no different.

In front of a packed crowd the Orono Spartans got off to a fast start in their game against St. Louis Park. Orono’s defense started the game with a 3 and out, forcing the Orioles to punt deep in their own territory. On a bad snap, the punter ended up downing the ball at his own 4-yard line. On the next play, Orono’s Liam Rodgers went 4 yards for the first touchdown of the night.

