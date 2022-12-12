Orono girls hoops.jpg

The 2022-23 Orono varsity basketball team, pictured front from left: Mya Moore, Jada Abed, Kayla Kallenbach, Lauren Knudson, Alexis Arnold, Peyton Manson; back row: Evie Kompelien, Pressley Watkins, Maggie Lundell, Sophie Staloch, Raelynn Pearce, Estelle Atkinson, Gabby Knooihuizen. (Submitted Photo)

The Orono girls basketball team kicked off its 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 14.

In coach Bjorgaard’s third year as head coach, the program consists of varsity, junior varsity and B squad, with a large group of freshman girls entering the program. Following a 16-12 finish last year, the team is looking to improve on that mark during its second year in the Metro West conference, leaning heavily on its senior guards while utilizing the youth movement spearheaded by freshman guard, Mya Moore.

