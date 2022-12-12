The Orono girls basketball team kicked off its 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 14.
In coach Bjorgaard’s third year as head coach, the program consists of varsity, junior varsity and B squad, with a large group of freshman girls entering the program. Following a 16-12 finish last year, the team is looking to improve on that mark during its second year in the Metro West conference, leaning heavily on its senior guards while utilizing the youth movement spearheaded by freshman guard, Mya Moore.
The team has a solid returning core led by senior captains, Kayla Kallenbach and Lauren Knudson. Kallenbach was named honorable mention All-Metro West last season, averaging 10 points and 3 assists per game. Knudson averaged 15 points, 3 assists and was named Honorable Mention All-State as well as first team All-Conference in the Metro West. The varsity team also returns veterans Evie Kompelien and Estelle Atkinson, and Mya Moore, who averaged 7 points per game. Juniors Maggie Lundell and Jada Abed, sophomores Raelynn Pearce and Sophie Staloch, and eighth grader, Pressley Watkins, are expected to compete for time on the varsity roster.
The varsity and junior varsity teams began play at the Pat Patterson Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday, Nov. 25 at Hamline University’s historic Hutton Arena, both falling to Lakeville South.
With a guard driven attack, Orono played full court defense and looked to transition quickly. Scoring was slow for both teams until Orono strung together a few buckets eventually leading 14-5 with nine minutes remaining in the first half. Lakeville South chipped away at the lead, dominating the offensive boards and converting a number of second chance plays cutting the lead to 17-14 with 4:42 to go. Pressley Watkins had a nice steal off the press, converting two free throws to extend the lead to 5 at 19-14. Lakeville South was effective in their press break, putting a lot of pressure on Orono to stop them in transition. At the 3:15 mark, Lakeville South took their first lead of the game at 22-21 behind the effective play of Finley Ohnstad, 6-1 forward committed to Kansas State, scoring both inside and out. Orono finished the half behind five points from Mya Moore and a pull up jumper from Lauren Knudson cutting the lead to 31-28 at the break.
Orono continued to battle in the second half, playing spirited defense and aggressive offensively, but turnovers, some defensive lapses combined with a lack of rebounding resulted in Lakeville South pushing their lead out to double digits with 12:30 left in the game. Orono was able to cut the lead to 53-57 with 2:50 remaining off a nice pass from Presley Watkins to Estelle Atkinson under the basket. On the ensuing trip down the court, Ohnstad beat the shot clock with a heave off the backboard, pushing the lead back to six. Ohnstad led Lakeville South with 16 points and 7 rebounds. The Lady Spartans eventually lost the game 66-55.
Although a loss to start the season, the team showed the strength of its guard play and its aggressive, up tempo play expected this season. Lauren Knudson led the team with 19 points and 2 assists. Mya Moore added 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Pressley Watkins contributed 7 points. Scoring – Knudson 19, Moore 16, Watkins 7, Atkinson 4, Kallenbach 4, Lundell 2, Pearce 2, Kompelien 1; Rebounds – Moore 7, Lundell 4; Assists – Kallenbach 3; Steals - Moore 4.
Orono traveled to Delano High School on Thursday, Dec. 1 for a non-conference game against a section 6AAA opponent. Based on pre-season rankings, Delano was projected to place third in the section with Orono finishing fourth.
Following a sub-par shooting game versus Lakeville South, the Lady Spartans needed to get on track early. The scoring began with a kick out three by Kayla Kallenbach from Lauren Knudson. It would be the first of 14 3’s made by the Spartans, shooting 54 percent from 3-point range on the night. Pressuring full court, Orono was able to utilize its transition game scoring 22 points off turnovers. Mya Moore roamed the back side of the press racking up 6 steals on the night.
Although Delano kept the game within single digits for the majority of the first half, Orono broke it open the final six minutes going into the locker room with a 43-24 lead. Kayla Kallenbach had a stellar half scoring 13 points on 5 for 5 shooting. Lauren Knudson added 12 points and 3 assists.
The second half was more of the same with Orono’s defense stifling Delano’s Abby Pietila and Taylor Tool, holding them to 8 and 6 points, respectively. Mya Moore continued her aggressive defense and joined in the scoring in the 2nd half, finishing the night with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Evie Kompelien also converted two 3’s, ending with 8 points and 3 assists.
Overall, it was a dominant performance by Orono on both ends of the floor winning 73-45. With excellent ball movement, the team racked up 20 assists on 56% shooting from the floor. Kayla Kallenbach and Lauren Knudson displayed strong playmaking and court vision combining for nine assists. Scoring – Moore 18, Knudson17, Kallenbach 13, Kompelien 8, Pearce 5, Arnold 3, Watkins 3, Atkinson 2, Lundell 2, Staloch 2; Rebounds – Moore 7, Lundell 6, Knudson 5; Assists – Knudson 5, Kallenbach 4, Kompelien 3, Moore 3; Steals - Moore 6
The Orono girls basketball team hosted Richfield High School on Saturday, Dec. 3. Behind a scorching first half from Lauren Knudson, scoring 14 points and adding 3 assists, Orono dominated Richfield leading by 20 points early in the first half. Pressley Watkins entered the game around the 9 minute mark and quickly joined in the scoring converting a wing three off a nice kick out from Sophie Staloch and a nice move for a transition layup on a pass from Lauren Knudson. Orono went into the break leading 40-20.
The lead stretched to 30 points with nine minutes remaining in the game at which time Knudson exited the game with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. Orono finished with a 69-40 victory, with four players scoring in double figures. Mya Moore played a solid overall game with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Kayla Kallenbach finished the night with 11 points and 4 rebounds. Pressley Watkins posted her first double digit game with 10 points. Maggie Lundell and Sophie Staloch battled in the post pulling down 14 rebounds. Raelynn Pearce was active defensively with 4 steals. Scoring – Knudson 18, Moore 12, Kallenbach 11, Watkins 10, Kompelien 6, Arnold 3, Pearce 3, Atkinson 2, Lundell 2, Staloch 2; Rebounds – Lundell 8, Moore 6, Staloch 6, Kompelien 5; Assists – Knudson 4; Steals - Moore 5, Pearce 4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.