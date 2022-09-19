09-09-22 - OHS Boys Varsity Football vs Holy Angels

Orono’s Cole Altenhofen (No. 48) dives for a tackle on a wet night. (Photos courtesy Frank Landis)

 Frank Landis

Orono went on the road Friday to face Holy Angels, a longtime rival.

Both teams came into the game 1-0 and looking to move to 2-0 on the season. Unfortunately for the Spartans, Holy Angels would come away with the victory.

