Orono seniors were celebration the field with their parents. Pictured from left: Charlotte De Weissenbruch, Tessa Cordes, Julia Johnson, Kate McGrann, Emily Nauss, Isabel Holzschuh, Caroline Close, Megan Kostial, and Hannah Ragan. (Photos by Frank Landis)
Celia Dahl (#20) celebrates her 100th point for Orono against Bloomington Jefferson. (Photos by Frank Landis)
Frank Landis
Orono seniors were celebration the field with their parents. Pictured from left: Charlotte De Weissenbruch, Tessa Cordes, Julia Johnson, Kate McGrann, Emily Nauss, Isabel Holzschuh, Caroline Close, Megan Kostial, and Hannah Ragan. (Photos by Frank Landis)
The Orono women’s lacrosse team had another busy week, playing three games in five days.
Tough games against Bloomington Jefferson and Buffalo ended in losses to both teams by only one point.
The week kicked off with a celebration of Orono seniors on Tuesday night before playing against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The nine senior athletes were introduced on the field with their parents prior to the varsity game.
The game itself went back and forth between the two teams, with solid defense and great goaltending by both the Jefferson goalie, and the Spartans’ Ella Farrell.
The Jaguars outlasted the Spartans, however, winning 10-9. A highlight of the game was Celia Dahl getting her 100th point for Orono – she would go on to tally several more points before the night was done.
The Spartans had a couple days off before heading down to New Prague on Friday night to take on the Trojans.
Winning handily, 20-5, the Spartans displayed a rounded offensive effort, getting points from all their offensive players.
The Trojans put on a solid effort but the increasingly tight Spartans defense held the Trojans to just a handful of goals.
The busy week ended with a Saturday morning game at Buffalo. A close game the entire time, play was stopped often for penalties, as Buffalo athletes were dealt six yellow cards. Additionally, Spartans goaltender Ella Farrell had some outstanding saves in the net including stopping two back to back penalty shots.
However, the Spartans were not able to capitalize on offense as the Bison outlasted the Spartans 12-11.
Coach Hannah Vilks commented on the busy week. “We had a great week of competitive games. Though there were some tough losses, the girls played well and continued to keep their mindsets and attitudes right while facing some adversity along the way. I’m happy to have a more competitive schedule this season and to see the girls step up and compete with some very talented teams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.