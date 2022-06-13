Pictured are the 2023 (front row) and 2022 (back row) Orono women’s lacrosse team captains. Pictured front from left: Olivia Tate, Celia Dahl, Bridget Kringen, and Roxy Neset; back row, Hannah Ragan, Emme Naus, and Kate McGrann. (Submitted photo)
The Orono womens lacrosse team wrapped up their season with section play last week and their banquet on Monday night.
Section play had the Spartans playing back-to-back games against Waconia (won 22-2) and Chaska (loss 13-18).
Though the loss to the Chaska Hawks ended the Spartans season, it was one of their best games.
Head Coach Hannah Vilks said, “Our final game was the perfect example of how the girls improved each and every game. We ended up tying Chaska the second half; and the final score differential was five goals – a great improvement from losing to them by 13 the previous week. The girls fought hard all season long and not only improved as lacrosse players, but I watched them grow as young women and am so proud of the class and respect they exemplified every game.”
The banquet on Monday celebrated the athletes and coaches, while providing many laughs as the girls looked back on the season. It was a fast season that saw many highs despite joining a new conference and a schedule that included state powerhouses Chanhassen, Minnetonka, Benilde-St. Margarets and Wayzata.
Though the team will lose many seniors, there is a lot of young talent that provides excitement for years to come. The night also included awards for both varsity and junior varsity players including: Junior Varsity Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP. Those awards went to Julia Johnson, Olivia Tate and Luca Larson respectively.
The varsity team awarded its Offensive player to Dylan Collins, Defensive player to Izzy Holzschuh and MVP to Celia Dahl.
Additionally, the Number 60 jersey award winner was announced as Olivia Tate. She will wear the much-honored number 60 Jersey next season, which honors former Orono Alum and Orono men’s lacrosse captain Jake Anderson.
There are only two Number 60 jerseys in all of Orono lacrosse (Youth through High School): one for Orono women’s lacrosse and one for Orono men’s lacrosse. According to the Jake Anderson Foundation, the recipient has high integrity and morals, a diligent work ethic and the ability to get the absolute best out of everyone around them while giving 200 percent of their own effort.
The night ended with the announcement of the 2023 season captains: Celia Dahl, Bridget Kringen, Roxy Neset and Olivia Tate.
